How Did Kenneth Hodge Die?

With HBO’s Stephen Kijak-directed ‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed’ living up to its title in every way conceivable, we get a documentary that can only be described as heartbreaking. After all, it gives us a true insight into the life, career, and death of an old-Hollywood actor, with a specific focus on his conscious decision to remain closeted right until his AIDS diagnosis in 1994. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the individual to have essentially kickstarted his career in entertainment — producer Kenneth “Ken” Hodge — we have got the details for you.

Who Was Kenneth Hodge?

It was reportedly back in the summer of 1947 when Ken came across Roy Fitzgerald (later known worldwide as Rock) for the first time, just to quickly become interested in more ways than one. The truth is the “handsome, viciously witty” radio-television producer was 33 at the time while the latter was still a few months short of turning 22, yet it didn’t hinder their connection in any way. In fact, according to the actor himself, per the original production, the former was the first person he really got to know in California despite having arrived a year prior, and it was by pure chance.

“I got to know a guy who was an older brother of a fellow I was overseas with [during active Navy service in World War II],” Rock once said. “It was one of those things, ‘if you’re ever in Los Angeles, look me up.’ So I called him and he said, ‘Come on to Sunday dinner.’ I did, met his brother… he began inviting me down to his place in Long Beach, and we became best friends.” The duo were also lovers — a kind of an open secret within Ken’s close-knit family — but what’s more imperative to note is that he’d gained interest after the youngster had indicated he wished to be an actor.

That’s because even though Ken was on a break to manage one of his Aunt’s several Long Beach rental properties, he’d maintained connections in the industry in case he wanted to return. The fact he’d previously served as an assistant producer for two of CBS’ most renowned radio programs, ‘Amos & Andy’ plus ‘Lux Radio Theatre’ also played a role here in terms of his standing. Then there’s the way he was naturally “a man of the arts; somebody that really loved to help people,” and it just so happened he’d decided to assist the man who’d later turn out to be Rock Hudson.