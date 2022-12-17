How Many Women Did Umesh Reddy Kill? Who Were His Victims?

Netflix’s ‘Beast of Bangalore’ chronicles the crimes committed by Indian serial rapist and killer Umesh Reddy, who is accused of raping and murdering at least 20 women in Bangalore, Maharashtra, and Gujarat between 1996 and 2002. He was convicted in nine cases only due to lack of evidence after admitting to killing and raping 18 women. A death row convict for 16 years, his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment last month. So who are his victims, and what was his modus operandi? Let’s find out.

How Many Women Did Umesh Reddy Kill?

Umesh was careful in choosing his victims, usually targeting housewives between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm to avoid the men of the household. Most homes at that time have men going to work and children at school, allowing him to commit his crimes smoothly. According to the show, his excuse to enter the houses ranged from enquiring about an address to requesting a glass of water. After gaining entry, he brandished a knife and forced the helpless women to strip out their clothes, tie them up, and rape them.

One of the most common aspects of his modus operandi was choking his victims till they were unconscious. He then proceeded to rape them. After committing the sexual crimes, he would remove their jewelry and steal other valuables to make it appear like a robbery gone wrong. He also stole the undergarments of the victims, fueling his fetish for crossdressing, and was arrested multiple times while wearing women’s lingerie.

After being arrested by Bangalore police near Yeshwanthpur railway station in May 2002, Umesh confessed to murdering 18 women. He was convicted in nine of those cases, while the remaining were dismissed due to lack of evidence. However, the authorities allege he might be involved in at least 20 rapes in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. But the victims refused to come forward due to the fear of social stigma.

Who Were Umesh Reddy’s Victims?

Umesh’s first alleged rape victim is the daughter of a Jammu and Kashmir CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) commandant whose house he was tasked with guarding as a recruit. He fled to his home district of Chitradurga to join another law enforcement agency – the DAR (District Armed Reserve) police. Taking advantage of the absence of a system to run background checks, he donned another law agency uniform and was involved in a string of rapes, attempted rapes, and murders before he was arrested in January 1997.

According to the show, his first reported victim was a woman named Divya, whom he assaulted and raped. He went on to rape another woman, Geeta, a milkman’s daughter, on December 4, 1996, and tried to rape a minor schoolgirl named Pallavi, then 16, who was walking at KEB Colony in Chitradurga on December 6. Pallavi was able to fight him off, but he allegedly raped and murdered another minor girl, Roopa, 16, who belonged to the same locality. However, he was arrested in January 1997 when Divya managed to identify him in a Republic Day parade.

Umesh managed to escape from the police and robbed, assaulted and killed several more women, including an income-tax officer’s wife in Bangalore, a widow in the nearby Kunigal, and three more Gujarati girls, two in Baroda and one in Ahmedabad. He was arrested by the Peenya Police in July 1997, along with a bag full of women’s undergarments that he stole from his victims and random houses. According to news reports, he was reportedly found wearing ladies’ lingerie at the time of the arrest.

During a rigorous interrogative session, Umesh admitted to two more victims – Sandhya on June 14, 1997, and Veena on June 18, 1997. However, Umesh again managed to escape while being transferred to the MICO Layout police station for further interrogation. His most horrific crime can be traced to Peenya in Bangalore, where he allegedly had repeated sexual intercourse with the corpse of Jayashree Subbiah, a 37-year-old widow, in February 1998.

As he was engaged in his necrophilic activities, the 8-year-old son of the victim, Suresh, walked in to catch him in his crime. Umesh managed to escape by feeding him a story of how his mother was possessed by spirits. He told the child he was trying exorcism on her to help her. He was again caught after a failed attempt of raping another local woman. He sprained his ankle while trying to flee and was handed over to the authorities by the neighbors. According to the show, his other victims in that year included Jayashree on February 28, 1998, and Nithya on March 2, 1998.

Umesh managed to flee two more times from the authority before he was finally caught for good by Bangalore police on May 17, 2002. He was sentenced to death by a Bangalore fast-track court on October 26, 2006, along with two prison terms of seven and ten years and two fines of Rs 25,000. He remained on death row for about 16 years before the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence to 30 years imprisonment on November 4, 2022.

