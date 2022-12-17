Umesh Reddy: Where is Bangalore Beast Now?

Netflix’s ‘Beast of Bangalore’ follows the serial rapist and killer, Umesh Reddy, as he manages to escape the police around five times and commit more than 18 rape and murders from 1996 to 2002. He confessed to murdering and raping 18 people and was convicted in nine only, while the remaining charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence. He was on death row for nearly 16 years before his sentence was commuted to a life sentence. So who is Umesh Reddy, and where is he now? Let’s find out.

Who is Umesh Reddy?

BA Umesh aka Umesh Reddy was born to Gowramma in Basappa Malige, a village in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, in 1969. He started as a recruit for the paramilitary force CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Tasked with guarding a commandant’s house, he allegedly attempted to rape the commandant’s daughter. While no reported evidence on subsequent court-martial proceedings can be located, police sources state he fled back to his home district of Chitradurga to join another law enforcement agency – the DAR (District Armed Reserve) police.

One police official said, “There were no systems in place then to check the backgrounds of people, so after running away from CRPF, he came to Chitradurga and became a constable in District Armed Reserve (DAR) in 1996.” While it is not known when he precisely began his serial killing stint, the show states one of his first reported crimes was on November 13, 1996, when he assaulted and raped a woman named Divya. He raped a milkman’s daughter, Geeta, on December 4, 1996, and attempted to rape a high school girl, Pallavi, then 16, who was walking at KEB Colony in Chitradurga on December 6.

Pallavi managed to escape by hitting him with a stone, but another minor girl, Roopa, 16, was allegedly raped and murdered while returning home in the same locality. He was first arrested in January 1997 when Divya, his first victim, managed to identify him in a Republic Day parade. He was suspended from DAR and arrested soon after, but Umesh managed to flee while being transferred to the Bellary prison. His criminal stint continued as he robbed, assaulted, and killed several more women, including an income-tax officer’s wife in Bangalore, a widow in the nearby Kunigal, and three more Gujarati girls, two in Baroda and one in Ahmedabad.

Umesh’s fetish for women’s lingerie was uncovered when he was arrested by the Peenya Police in July 1997. The authorities found a gunny bag filled with stolen women’s undergarments, belonging to his victims as well as ones stolen from random homes. He also displayed cross-dressing tendencies, being arrested multiple times while wearing lingerie. However, Umesh again managed to escape while being transferred to the MICO Layout police station for further interrogation. According to local news reports, two police personnel were suspended for their negligence in the aftermath of his escape.

Umesh’s next crime can be traced to Peenya in Bangalore when he allegedly had repeated sexual intercourse with the corpse of Jayashree Subbiah, a 37-year-old widow, in February 1998. Suresh, the victim’s 8-year-old son, returned home to catch him in the act, and Umesh escaped by feeding him a story about how his mother was possessed by an evil spirit. He was caught the third time when he attempted to rape another Peenya woman, but she alerted the neighbors by screaming. He sprained his ankle, jumping from the first floor, and was handed to the police by local residents.

His third stint in prison lasted longer, with Umesh managing to escape in 1999 but was caught shortly after by Inspector Nyame Gowda in Chikkaballapur. He fled again on March 3, 2002, while being shifted from Bellary to Bangalore in a local state service bus. He pretended to take a leak and escaped through the paddy fields. News reports state how he continued to inflict violence on women, from Hubli, Dharwad, to Pune and Maharashtra, working several odd jobs, stealing money, and collecting women’s underwear as souvenirs.

Where is Umesh Reddy Today?

Umesh returned to Bangalore in May 2002 but was recognized by an auto driver, Sathyavelu, while on a trip to a local salon to shave his beard. Sathyavelu alerted the authorities, and they arrested Umesh in Yeshwantpur to find a bag containing 18 pairs of panties, ten bras, eight churidars, six saris, four blouses, and two nighties. He was convicted for 9 cases of rape and murder, while the remaining were dismissed for lack of evidence. On October 26, 2006, a Bangalore fast-track court sentenced him to death, along with a seven and 10-year sentence with Rs 25,000 fine for each.

The death sentence was upheld by the Karnataka High Court on February 18, 2009, and the Supreme Court on February 1, 2011. His appeals for clemency were dismissed by the Government of Karnataka and the President of India. Umesh filed a fresh petition to dismiss his death sentence, and the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence to 30 years imprisonment on November 4, 2022. According to news reports, Umesh, in his early 50s, has been imprisoned in the Hindalga Central Jail in Belagavi, Karnataka, since November 6, 2011. At the time of filming the Netflix documentary, he remained lodged in Belgaum Central Prison.

