Howard Temple: Where is Neville Cooper’s Successor Now?

In 2018, when Neville Cooper, also known as Hopeful Christian, passed away, the position of “overseeing shepherd” within the Gloriavale community became vacant. It was then that Howard Temple, one of the group’s senior leaders who had been associated with the community since the 1970s, was chosen as Cooper’s successor. In the years that followed, a number of allegations relating to abuse and assault emerged, and Temple eventually faced legal proceedings in connection with some of those claims. Paramount+’s ‘Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal’ examines the perspectives of various people connected to the community and also explores the role Temple played in Gloriavale’s leadership following Cooper’s death.

Howard Temple Joined the GloriaVale Community as an Outsider From the US

Howard Temple, who was originally named Howard Smitherman, did not come from a privileged background. In the docuseries, it is described that he grew up in a poor household, which influenced many of the decisions he made as a young man. Seeking opportunities to improve his circumstances, he joined the US Navy. The experience provided him with a new direction in life, and he eventually began working as a mechanical engineer. It was through this period of his career that he ultimately found his way to New Zealand. In the 1970s, Howard joined the religious community that was then known as the Springbank Christian Community and was based in Cust.

Over the years, he became a prominent and trusted figure within the group. He played an instrumental role in developing various community projects and establishments, including helping to set up an education center and contributing to the growth of the community’s infrastructure and operations. Over the years, Howard became Neville Cooper’s closest friend and one of the most influential leaders within the community. Former members and critics have said that he allegedly exercised considerable authority and played a major role in the day-to-day leadership of the group. As a result, when Neville passed away in 2018, the question of succession appeared relatively straightforward.

Howard was appointed as the next “overseeing shepherd” of the community and quickly assumed the responsibilities of the role. For many within Gloriavale, his elevation was not a surprise. Having spent decades in senior leadership and worked closely alongside Neville, he had long been viewed as the natural successor. By the time the transition formally occurred, many members had already come to accept that Howard would eventually take over the community’s highest leadership position.

Howard Temple is Serving a Home Detention Sentence Today

In August 2023, Howard Temple was charged with 24 sexual offenses alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2022 and involving ten girls. He denied the allegations for nearly two years, up until the start of his trial in July 2025. During the first two days of the proceedings, Howard maintained his not guilty pleas. However, on the third day of the trial, he changed his position and pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including indecent assault, indecency, and common assault. In August 2025, he resigned from his position as leader of the Gloriavale community and was succeeded by Stephen Standfast. Later that year, in December 2025, Howard was sentenced to 26 months in prison. His name was also added to New Zealand’s sexual offenders register as part of the consequences of his convictions.

Immediately afterward, Howard’s defense team filed an appeal against the sentence, and he was granted bail pending the outcome. During this period, he was permitted to remain at a property within the Gloriavale community. In February 2026, the appeal was heard in court, where his lawyers argued that the original sentence was excessive given his age and personal circumstances. The appeal was successful, and the sentence was reduced. The court ruled that Howard would instead serve 11 months of home detention. His name was also removed from the sex offender register as a result of the revised sentencing outcome. Howard is now believed to be around 86 years old and continues to reside on a Gloriavale property. He maintains a very low public profile, and little is publicly known about his day-to-day life.

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