Hunter Parker: What Happened to Taylor Parker’s Second Ex-Husband?

During Taylor Parker’s trial in September 2022, the prosecution called several witnesses from her past to help establish a picture of her personality and behavior. One of those witnesses was Hunter Parker, Taylor’s second ex-husband, whom she had divorced shortly before meeting Wade Griffin. On the stand, he spoke about the life they had shared together and the issues that had caused friction in their marriage. He also testified that he had noticed what he believed was a pattern of dishonesty throughout their relationship. Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ explores the case in detail and examines the crime that shattered the lives of so many people.

Hunter Parker and Taylor Parker Tried to Have a Baby Through Surrogacy

In 2018, Hunter Parker married Taylor Parker after she had divorced her first husband, Tommy Waycasey. According to Hunter, he was unaware before their marriage that Taylor had undergone a hysterectomy and would not be able to have children. He testified that she had faked various medical conditions and had even allegedly pretended to suffer from seizures shortly after they met. Hunter said that Taylor desperately wanted a child and eventually suggested using a surrogate so they could have a biological baby together. He further stated that Taylor told him she would be receiving money from her grandmother and that they could pay the surrogate in cash.

Hunter recalled that he later began communicating with a man named Tim Hightower, who sent him a photograph of a duffel bag filled with cash. He said that one day, his then-wife told him that Tim Hightower had been involved in an accident while on his way to deliver the money. She also allegedly claimed that the cash had subsequently been seized by law enforcement. According to Hunter, it was shortly after this incident that problems began to emerge in their relationship. By April 2019, Hunter and Taylor had separated, and within a matter of weeks, she had met Wade Griffin and started dating him.

Hunter Parker Gave a Strong Testimony Against His Former Wife

In December 2019, after learning that Taylor Parker had been faking a pregnancy, Hunter Parker decided to take action. He sent an anonymous text message to Wade Griffin informing him about Taylor’s medical procedure, which meant she could not have children. In September 2022, Hunter was called to testify by the prosecution during Taylor’s trial. On the stand, he stated that it was Taylor’s alleged pattern of lies that ultimately led to the breakdown of their marriage. His testimony helped the prosecution establish Taylor’s character and highlight her history in previous relationships. Prosecutors also suggested that the man known as “Tim Hightower” may never have existed and could have been Taylor herself posing as someone else. Since the trial, Hunter has largely stayed out of the public eye and has not spoken publicly about the case beyond his court testimony. He maintains a low profile and is not publicly active.

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