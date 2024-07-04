4 Hurricane and Tsunami Movies and Shows on Netflix (July 2024)

Hurricanes and tsunamis/floods are perhaps the most horrifying and devastating natural disasters that serve as reminders of the fact that God may be forgiving but Nature isn’t. Throughout history, these disasters have reigned supreme, claiming the lives of millions of humans and animals across the world and destroying whatever comes in their path. We cannot avoid them but can only be prepared for them while trying to make up for the harm we have caused Nature and hope that Ewya (watch ‘Avatar’) or some other higher power will show mercy. Here, we bring you four hurricane and tsunami movies on Netflix that stress the power they hold while incorporating a humane narrative in the plot.

4. Force of Nature (2020)

Directed by Michael Polish, ‘Force of Nature’ shows a couple of police officers trying to evacuate a building as a 160 mph hurricane approaches Puerto Rico. They meet Ray, a retired police officer, who refuses to leave the building. Meanwhile, a gang of thieves carrying weapons breach the building, looking for $55 million that is somewhere within the building. With a hurricane about to strike and danger close, the three police officers have to find a way to escape the building alive, but Ray intends to take down the gang whose reputation he is already aware of. Starring Mel Gibson (who single-handedly ups the ante of the movie) as Ray and Emile Hirsch and Stephanie Cayo as the two officers, ‘Force of Nature’ is a perfect binge-worthy hurricane-propelled action thriller that can be streamed here.

3. The Stranded (2019- )

Directed by Sophon Sakdaphisit, ‘The Stranded’ is a gripping Thai series that effectively blends a tsunami with the supernatural, thereby claiming a position in this list. It follows a group of privileged students who are stranded on an island named Pintu, where their private school is located, in the aftermath of a disastrous tsunami. Slowly losing hope, they soon encounter their teacher, Professor Lin, who appears changed. Soon, they find out that the island is a gateway, and mysterious forces are at play. Surrounded by water, the students try to figure out the mystery of the island and maybe find a way to leave and reach civilization. The series stars Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Chutavuth Pattarakampol, Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang, Chayanit Chansangavej, and Sinjai Plengpanich, all providing their best versions of the characters onscreen. You can stream ‘The Stranded’ here.

2. High Water (2022- )

Created by Jan Holoubek, ‘High Water’ is a gripping Polish series set against the backdrop of the 1997 Central European flood, aka the 1997 Oder Flood. It affected the Czech Republic, Poland, and Germany, claiming 114 lives and causing damage worth approx. $4.5 billion. We follow hydrologist Jaśmina Tremer as she tries to handle the crisis in its imminence, occurrence, and aftermath while dealing with her personal issues. The question is: Which is the main priority? Her issues or the people of Wrocław, Poland. The way the series balances the macrocosm of the disaster and the microcosm of Jaśmina’s emotions is commendable. The visuals also play an important part in adding to the show’s urgency. ‘High Water’ stars Agnieszka Żulewska as Jaśmina Tremer, along with compelling performances by Tomasz Schuchardt, Ireneusz Czop, Blanka Kot, and Anna Dymna. You can stream the series here.

1. The Wave (2015)

An underrated disaster movie, ‘The Wave’ captures the horror of a tsunami brilliantly, earning it the top spot in this list. Directed by Roar Uthaug, the film follows Geologist Kristian Eikjord (Kristoffer Joner), based out of the village of Geiranger, Norway, who finds out that an avalanche in the nearby Åkerneset Mountain is about to occur, and it will trigger a huge wave in the Geirangerfjord that will destroy the village. Time is fleeting, and it was supposed to be his last day in Geiranger, after which he would move to a different place with his family and start a new life. Unfortunately, fate has something else in store as the avalanche does hit, and a tsunami makes its way towards Geiranger. Ten minutes are all Kristian has before the wave hits his village. What can he do? Where can he take his family? ‘The Wave’ co-stars Ane Dahl Torp, Fridtjov Såheim, and Laila Goody. You can watch this Norwegian drama right here.

