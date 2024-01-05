Hyrum LeBaron: Where is Ervil LeBaron’s Son Now?

With Hulu’s ‘Daughters of the Cult’ exploring the tale of polygamous funda mentalist group leader Ervil LeBaron through the eyes of those who were there, we honestly get a docuseries unlike any other. After all, it comprises not just exclusive interviews but also archival footage to really shine a light upon the way a single man affected hundreds and hundreds of lives over at least two generations. Amongst them is actually that of his own son, Hyrum LeBaron — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, his experiences, as well as his current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Hyrum LeBaron?

Although born to self-proclaimed prophet Ervil LeBaron and one of his 14 wives, Anna Mae Marston, back in the early 1970s before being raised within the sect itself, Hyrum admittedly never believed. He thus often questioned why he was taught to live in awe of his father as God’s true prophet or why he and his siblings were considered “celestial children” yet still treated horrifically, leading to trouble. “We were trained to obey and demanded to obey,” he candidly said in the aforementioned original before adding, “I got beaten a lot because I didn’t;” he didn’t conform to the doctrine at all.

However, Hyrum didn’t rebel either — he merely challenged a lot of the church’s methods while sticking with family considering he was a young boy and the siblings were a tight-knit group. He’s one of over 50 (half plus full combined), yet he spent his early years just traversing along US-Mexico with only 20 alongside three sister wives, unaware they were actually on the run from the law. That’s because several members of their Church of the First Born of the Lamb of God, including Ervil himself, were wanted by the FBI on charges of murder, conspiracy, as well as much more.

It hence comes as no surprise the LeBarons constantly moved from one place to another in the middle of the night or had their residences raided, only for one of them to genuinely impact Hyrum. He was 6 in 1978 when he heard loud banging on the front door of the Mexico home they’d been living in for roughly half a year, just for him to mistakenly open it in his groggy evening state. It was the Federales, and they rushed in: “All the children were herded into a back room,” he revealed in the production. “Eventually, they gathered up the adults and it was pure chaos. I saw them interrogating Rena [Chynoweth]. They had a light on her, asking her questions.”

Where is Hyrum LeBaron Now?

Hyrum actually got out of the church around the age of 16, following the death of his father’s right hand man Daniel “Dan” Jordan, and he eventually reunited with the sister’s who’d previously left. They helped him adjust to the real world, and since then he has really managed to move on with his life. After all, he joined the Army as an EOD Technician back in 2008, following which he even earned a Management degree from the American Military University, and now the 52 year old is a proud EOD Platoon Sergeant based out of Caret, Virginia. From what we can tell, he also serves as an Instructor at Tactical and Technical Exploitation Course for newcomers in the military.

