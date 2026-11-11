Hyun Kyunglyul: Where is The Devil’s Plan Dead Again Contestant Now?

Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ brought together 16 competitors from diverse backgrounds, challenging them to rely on their intelligence and strategic thinking to stay one step ahead of their rivals and win the cash prize. Among the contestants competing was Hyun Kyunglyul/Hyun Kyung-ryeol, who quickly established himself as a formidable presence in the game. Armed with impressive analytical skills, he approached the challenges with confidence. From the outset, he also understood that building strong alliances and securing trustworthy allies could help him navigate the twists and turns of the game seamlessly.

Hyun Kyunglyul’s Strategic Moves Helped Continue His Journey in the Competition

From the beginning of the competition, Hyun Kyunglyul’s presence made several contestants quite cautious, particularly because some of them already knew about his previous experience on another show. During his first introduction, one of the competitors even openly admitted to being a fan of his. Shortly after, when Jang Dongmin/Jang Dong-min and Oh Hyunmin/Oh Hyun-min formed an alliance, Kyunglyul was reluctant to join them. Kyunglyul finally received the opportunity to showcase his skills during the first minigame, Count the Cubes. Although he failed to win the round, he performed well enough throughout the match and secured third place.

By the end of the first day’s match, Kyunglyul gave his best to hold the fourth rank, earning himself a position among the six contestants who received the chance to move on to the living quarters. Upon arriving there, he quickly became familiar with his surroundings. So it didn’t take him long to realize the sockets weren’t like ordinary electrical outlets. Before long, he, SHINDONG, and another competitor revealed it to the other contestants in the living quarters. The collective effort paid off, adding approximately 200 million Won to the ultimate prize pool. By the second day, Kyunglyul became a part of an eight-person alliance. However, things didn’t go quite as planned when his group suffered defeat at the hands of the opposing alliance.

Although the winning group had offered to help him, Kyunglyul failed to take advantage of the opportunity at the right moment. Consequently, he finished with a low ranking and was sent to prison. Eventually, although his name came up as a possible candidate for a token that could save him, he was sadly not selected over Yurisa. His confidence was once again put to the test during the prison match, which was a game of Russian Roulette. When he realized that four other contestants were targeting him, he appealed to them, highlighting that it was unfair to be eliminated in that manner. Ultimately, it changed the course of the match, helping him avoid elimination and continue his journey in the competition.

Hyun Kyunglyul Has Established Himself as an Engineer at Google

Kyunglyul has always been dedicated to building a unique and remarkable career of his own through his commitment to education and resilience. Following his graduation from high school, he pursued a degree in Computer Science and Engineering at Seoul National University, one of South Korea’s most prestigious universities. Over the years, he remained committed to expanding his knowledge and eventually completed the degree. Over time, Kyunglyul’s curiosity led him to pursue a PhD at the same university, further strengthening his academic credentials.

Kyunglyul subsequently stepped into the professional world, beginning his career as an Engineer at Google. Interestingly, ‘The Devil’s Plan’ was not his first experience with reality television. He had previously participated in the first season of ‘Society Game,’ where he demonstrated his strategic abilities and played an important role in his team’s journey. He significantly helped the team emerge as the season’s winner and became a co-winner. Following that, Kyunglyul made a guest appearance on an episode of season 2 of the show.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Kyunglyul is not particularly active on social media, although he maintains an Instagram page. On that platform, he announced his participation in season 3 of the show in October 2026. Furthermore, his appearance has brought him considerable encouragement from viewers, who have admired him since his last appearance on reality TV. Aside from that, Kyunglyul maintains cordial relationships with several of his fellow competitors. Yet he currently appears to keep further details of his personal life out of the limelight.

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