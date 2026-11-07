Clyde Moser: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Clyde Moser was introduced as one of the 22 civilian contestants in NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood.’ In the beginning, he revealed that his experience as a Theater Teacher could give him a distinct advantage in the game. Having spent considerable time understanding human behavior, emotions, and the different personalities people bring into a room, he believed he could truly read others under pressure and recognize who was putting on an act. However, rather than taking a confrontational approach, Clyde planned to be as approachable and friendly as possible to build connections and avoid elimination.

Clyde Moser Was Devastated When He Found Out Tomica Was a Traitor

After arriving at the castle, Clyde Moser fully embraced his role as one of the Faithfuls, determined to identify the Traitors and expose them before it was too late. He quickly began forming alliances with fellow contestants, including Tomica Adams and Mark Zgoda. However, Clyde was unaware that Tomica was one of the Traitors. By episode 3, they had both participated in a challenge together, and although she won the shield by the end, she chose to give it to him. She later disclosed that she hoped the gesture would help secure his loyalty and strengthen their alliance. As the game progressed, Clyde grew suspicious of several contestants, but his instincts unfortunately led him astray.

Although Clyde eventually found himself on the shortlist for elimination, he was fortunate enough to survive. When Victor Vollbrechthausen expressed his suspicions about Tomica, Clyde stood firmly by her, insisting that he genuinely trusted her and could not imagine her betraying the group. The biggest shock arrived in episode 8, when she was finally banished and exposed as a Traitor. The revelation left Clyde in complete tears, and he admitted that he felt devastated. Moreover, he admitted that the revelation had shattered the trust he had placed in her. Nevertheless, he continued putting his best effort into the missions, making sure he did not stray from his ultimate goal of becoming the winner.

Clyde is Flourishing in His Roles as a Theater Director and Teacher

Clyde Moser’s journey in the performing arts began long before his appearance on television. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the College of Charleston and completed a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with a Performance Concentration and a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education in 2017. During his undergraduate years, Clyde actively participated in several theatrical productions, including ‘Spring Awakening’ and ‘The Addams Family.’ After his graduation in 2017, he entered the music industry by relocating to New York City. However, Clyde had to move back to Charleston, South Carolina, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There, Clyde once again enrolled at the College of Charleston before eventually earning a Master of Arts in Teaching in the Performing Arts in 2023. That same year, he stepped into the position of Theater Director and Teacher at Wando High School. Clyde’s dedication to his role was recognized in the 2023-24 term when he earned the title of Wando’s 2023-24 Rookie Teacher of the Year. Despite taking on teaching responsibilities, he never drifted away from his passion for performing. He continued to appear in productions, including ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Additionally, Clyde remains associated with well-known local performing arts organizations, such as Charleston Playhouse and Charleston Stage Company.

Apart from that, Clyde is connected to the Spoleto Festival. He has also developed a commanding presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where he has steadily grown his community to 4.4K followers. Through his page, he shares sneak peeks into his professional pursuits, theatrical journey, and everyday experiences. In September 2026, Clyde returned to the stage to perform alongside Sylvia Jefferies and raise money for his school district. By the following month, he attended Bravo’s Fan Fest. Shortly after, he invited the viewers to join him for a watch party of the show at Mullett’s Restaurant. Clyde also maintains a Cameo account, which provides an additional source of income.

Clyde Finds Strength and Joy in the Presence of His Family and Furry Friend

Away from his professional commitments, Clyde leads a personal life rooted in his family and friends. His family experienced a heartbreaking loss when his father passed away in July 2006. Over time, they moved forward when his mother, Donna L. Robinson, found love again and got remarried. Since then, Clyde’s stepfather has welcomed him as if he were his own son. The reality star also maintains a very close relationship with his sister, Chelsea Murden. Clyde’s family has always been among his biggest supporters, whether cheering him on during his educational achievements or ecouraging him before his performances.

In July 2026, Clyde traveled with his mother to New York City, and they spent the day making memories as they walked through the bustling streets and shared meals. Just four months later, he took his stepfather to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they spent quality time together enjoying a Pittsburgh Steelers game. As a sports enthusiast, Clyde takes every opportunity to visit the stadium to watch baseball and football. Back at home, he always makes sure to shower his beloved kitten, King Boomer Lafayette Vino Moser, AKA Bumi, with immense love and attention. Clyde equally enjoys spending quality time with his friends, whether it be celebrating Halloween or meeting for meals.

Read More: Shane Beatty: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?