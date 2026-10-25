Mark Zgoda: Where is the Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Taking the usual sabotage and/or strategy involved in the titular psychological murder mystery game show to the next level, NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ breaks all bounds. It follows ordinary individuals from all walks of life as they work closely together to secure a grand prize while also doing their best to identify and banish the double-crossers. Among them was Mark Zgoda, whose attractive physique, infectious energy, indefatigable charisma, and boyish wit had not only his castmates but the entire world cheering him on.

Mark Zgoda Earned the Reputation of the Castle Golden Retriever

Although Mark Zgoda came to the Scottish Highlands with the resolve to engage in heavy gameplay owing to his competitive nature, his authenticity and essence won out. His strategy was to initially develop good connections with everyone and then find his clique around the halfway point, but he truly just vibed with almost everyone from the get-go. He once told EW that he just likes to carry himself as someone people would want to be around and tries to face everything with a positive mindset, so he didn’t overplay on the show.

Mark continued, “Getting along with (my castmates) was way too easy… trying not to trust them was the hard part.” That’s how he ended up playing with the mindset of “Who would be a good Traitor?” rather than “Who do I least expect?”, which turned out to be his downfall. After all, his ride-or-die in the castle was a Traitor, and Joe Vanella indeed suggested murdering him because he knew it wouldn’t ever be traced back to him. The “pretty boy” or “golden doodle” was thus eliminated, which was later directly equated with the family dog’s killing.

Mark Zgoda Juggles a Big Four Corporate Job With His Passion for Fitness

Mark was just a young kid growing up in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, when he first came to know about the Navy SEALs and began looking up to them as his heroes, which kickstarted his journey into fitness. His initial goal was to develop strength and stamina, but as the years passed and he began noticing how it simply just improved the quality of his life, he dove headfirst into its world. He did so while attending Phillipsburg High School as a scholar-athlete and then at Penn State University as a Civil Engineering major. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in 2023.

Mark had already kickstarted his professional career by this point, too. His first job was as a part-time Foreman at Cannon Ball Pool Service in 2019, which he followed with a Civil Engineer Internship at Stires Associates in 2021. That’s also the same year he landed the position of a Social Event Coordinator at his Delta Chi Fraternity, after which he served as a part-time Leasing Agent at Cardinal Group Management in early 2022. In 2022, he even worked as an Outreach Official at the non-profit called Engineers for a Sustainable World and as a Construction Project Manager Intern at Clune Construction Company.

Throughout all these years, Mark was also a part-time Server at an establishment named Flynn’s on the Hill to make ends meet, leaving only after he graduated from college in 2023. He subsequently joined Deloitte as a Business Technology Consultant Intern from June 2023 to August 2023, only to return to the multinational company in a full capacity in January 2024. Therefore, it has been nearly 3 years since he began serving at Deloitte as a full-time Business Analyst, and he has been thriving in every sense. He works 60-hour weeks, but he also makes time for his passion for fitness, his loved ones, and his other interests, which has led him to become an entrepreneur as well. In fact, Mark is currently establishing himself as a Fitness, Performance, and Purpose Coach, focusing on clients who struggle to strike a balance owing to their busy jobs.

Mark Zgoda Enjoys Sidequests and Spending Quality Time With Loved Ones

Since Mark truly loves being in elite athletic shape throughout the year while also nourishing his body with the right fuel, he never hesitates to take on any challenge that interests him. In fact, he started competing in Hyrox events a couple of years ago, and he has since showcased his skills in Toronto, Canada; Houston, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Boston, Massachusetts. Moreover, in early 2025, he did 3 marathons in Miami, St. Petersburg, and Tampa within 10 days, a feat he topped less than a year later by running the 100 Miles to Vegas event in January 2026.

Coming to Mark’s personal standing, from what we can tell, the 26-year-old resides in Miami, Florida, where he moved around mid-2024 to lead a much more independent life. It appears he is loving building his own foundation alongside his own circle, but he also continues to maintain a tight-knit bond with his parents and his two sisters, Ellie Zgoda and Molly Flynn Zgoda. He even seems to have a great relationship with his brother-in-law, Rob Marron, whom Ellie tied the knot with in August 2025. We should further mention that Mark is a travel enthusiast, so he will take any opportunity he gets to explore new places, immerse himself in different cultures, and undertake adventures.

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