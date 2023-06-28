I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 11 titled ‘The Mysterious Assailant,’ Yuuya explores the capital with Lexia and Luna. He eventually registers himself at the Adventurer’s Guild and learns that he can now get paid. When Yuuya goes to collect herbs, he is informed by Owen that the whereabouts of Reigar have finally been discovered. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 11 Recap

When Yuuya meets Lexia, she offers to show him the capital. That’s when Luna arrives there as well and tells Lexia that she is the one who should do that. Since they are arguing, Owen tells them that he would be a better fit for the job, but they refuse to accept his offer. Eventually, Luna and Lexia take Yuuya to see the capital, while unbeknownst to them, Owen follows them at every step.

When they come across an Adventurer’s guild, Yuuya and Luna decide to register themselves. In order to become a member, they have to fill out a form in which they have to mention their magical powers as well. To measure it, the woman at the desk gives them a crystal. In the case of Luna, things go smoothly, but when it is Yuuya’s turn, the crystal breaks into several halves.

The woman is also surprised to learn that Yuuya has already mastered three magic powers, which almost makes him a mythical character of sorts in that universe. Yuuya is happy that he did not mention all his powers. Shortly afterward, they get their adventurer licenses and embark on a quest to gather herbs from a nearby region.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 11 Ending: Who is the Mastermind Behind Reigar’s Coup d’état Attempt?

When Yuuya finds herbs with Lexia and Luna, he is informed by Owen that Reigar’s whereabouts has finally been discovered. Since he is such a strong warrior, Owen naturally expects him to help his forces, and that’s what he does. When they arrive at a dilapidated house, some of Owen’s men are ambushed and killed. This alerts the survivors who enter the house prepared for a fight. Inside they find Reigar, who is using one man as a hostage to scare Yuuya and others.

Luckily, Night is fast enough to free the hostage after he gets surrounded by Owen’s men. He is then told to surrender quietly, but he refuses to do so. Instead, he threatens to kill himself. This time Yuuya springs into action and manages to subdue him. Just when it seems that the battle has ended, a Vile girl appears there all of a sudden. It turns out that Reigar has tried the coup d’état attempt on the Vile girl’s insistence, and she is the actual mastermind behind it. The Vile girl had planned to help Reigar become the king, after which she would use him as a political pawn.

The Vile girl wanted to kill as many humans as possible by causing war on all fronts. But her schemes to cause tragedy, fortunately, failed as Reigar did not prove to be a shrewd enough ally. The Vile girl is surrounded by men from all directions, and even that does not worry her. She, in fact, is confident that she can kill them all, and that’s what she tries to do. Luckily, Yuuya shields everyone. After confirming his identity, the Vile girl decides to retreat for now.

Read More: I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained