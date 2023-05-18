I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 7 titled ‘An Encounter in the Woods,’ Yuuya manages to use teleportation magic after focusing his attention on the principles her learned from the Sage. Later he meets a girl named Luna in a dungeon where he and Night help her fight against goblins. When Yuuya returns to the modern world, he joins his friends on a school trip. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 7 Recap

Thinking about the secrets revealed to him by the Sage, Yuuya recalls being told that imagination plays a key role in using power more effectively. He also pays attention to using the magical energy efficiently which serves as the source of the magical powers. When Yuuya tries to teleport himself, he manages to do it in his first attempt- something he had not expected.

Yuuya then enters a dungeon with Night and the two of them start exploring it. They soon come across magical items and it does not take long before they encounter a group of Goblins. Naturally, the duo is too powerful for the monsters and easily overwhelms them. However, Night notices something peculiar and tells Yuuya to hide his presence. Although he fails to understand the reasoning behind it initially, he does as he is told.

Moments later, Yuuya sees a girl swarmed by a group of goblins and fighting them all by herself. She seems quite exhausted and obviously has a few injuries. Just when the time is appropriate, Yuuya and Night join her and they manage to kill all the goblins. Although there is skepticism between them initially, Yuuya later gets to the know that the girl’s name is actually Luna.

Yuuya gives Luna a medicine to cure her injuries immediately and she also takes a bath in a hot spring nearby. Since she has already seen how strong Yuuya is, she asks him to train her. In the following days, Luna learns a lot from Yuuya and the two get closer to each other. Since Yuuya has to go back to the modern world because of the school trip, he then part ways with Luna, not realizing that things are about to change soon.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 7 Ending: Who is the Headhunter?

In the alternate world, Luna arrives in a room and uses her magical threads to cut down the heads of statues there. She realizes that the strength of the threads has increased significantly and credits her training with Yuuya for it. Luna feels that he is unlike anyone she has ever met and regrets the fact that she did not come across him sooner. However, she then reveals that she has been an assassin from a very young age and she is covered with the blood of people she has killed over the years.

Therefore, keeping her feelings for Yuuya aside she tells herself to remember that she is a professional and should always remain focused on her job. Luna then goes on to talk about her association with the Dark Guild and reveals the shocking fact that she is actually the notorious assassin known as the Headhunter. Because of her commitments, she decides to say goodbye to Yuuya forever as their relationship could potentially jeopardize her future.

Read More: I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained