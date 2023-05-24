I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 8 titled ‘Off-Campus Study Trip’ Yuuya shocks everyone with his cooking skills. Miss Swada is so impressed that she even asks him to marry her. The students are attacked by a black bear the following morning and Yuuya saves Miss Swada’s life. Back in the parallel world, he meets Lexia and accepts her invitation to go to the castle to meet the king. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 8 Recap

Yuuya returns to the camping zone with a bucket full of fish, which shocks his friends. They realize that he is not only gifted in sports but has other talents as well. Yuuya remains humble. When their group finally shows what they have caught to Miss Swada she is also impressed. But she reminds Yuuya and his friends that their group still has to cook the best possible dish as their cooking will be graded as well. She is quite open about her potential promotion opportunities riding on her student’s performance and asks them to work hard.

Later that evening, Yuuya cooks food for his entire group while they all watch him in awe. When they finally get to eat, they go absolutely quiet for a few minutes. In the meantime, Miss Swada arrives at the dinner table as well and tastes the cuisine too. She and Yuuya’s friends yell at the same time revealing that the food is extremely yummy. Miss Swada loves it so much that she even asks Yuuya to marry her even though it’s quite inappropriate for a teacher to ask something like that.

The following morning, Yuuya and his friends go foraging for fruits and are rushed by a bear. They try to run from it which leads the bear to the camping zone. Chaos ensues as teachers try to take things under control and call the cops. Yuuya acts normally until Miss Swada falls and the bear approaches her. He wrestles it with bear hands and manages to restrain it, saving everyone’s life.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 8 Ending: How Does Night and Yuuya Save Lexia?

After returning to the parallel world, Yuuya sees a group of monsters walking around in the forest. Since Princess Lexia is going to come there, he fears that they will run into her group, which could end tragically for a lot of people. With Night’s help, Yuuya fights these monsters and manages to kill them all. He is in awe of one of the weapons made by the Sage as they are incredibly effective. Interestingly, he finds a mysterious mask on the ground after the fight and decides to wear it. Usagi is observing Yuuya from a distance and appears amused by what he sees.

Moments later, Lexia along with her guards meet Yuuya to invite him to the castle. When he formally accepts the invitation, they express their gratitude. All of a sudden, Night jumps on Lexia and she falls to the ground. Just seconds later, a tree nearby falls exactly where Lexia was standing moments ago. Yuuya realizes why Night has acted so strangely and finds strings attached to the tree that was probably used to make it fall.

The attacker decides to flee the location but Yuuya is too quick for her. He manages to knock her out with just one hit after which she gets unmasked. Yuuya is shocked that the attacker is actually Luna. Before he could fully process what has happened, Lexia arrives on the scene and questions whether he knows the girl. Yuuya reveals that Luna is her friend and asks for her permission to treat her wounds at his cottage. Lexia agrees and informs her guards that she will be accompanying Yuuya to his cottage.

