I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

A close bond between a parent and a child is always heartwarming, but just how much love is too much? TLC’s ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ brings the concept of overmeddling parents to new heights and redefines the term Mama’s Boy. The reality show stars several couples where the men might adore their partners but not more than their mothers. However, there comes a time in every young man’s life when they must decide if they are ready to leave their mothers behind for a new life or bask a bit more in parental affection.

After the success of its premiere season in 2020, the second installment of the show brought old and new couples for the viewers to follow. The second season came out in 2021 and kept the audience captivated by its entertaining drama. Given the recent release of the show’s third iteration, many fans are curious to know just what happened to the people who were a part of the show’s second season. Well, we are here to answer the same!

Are Kimberly Cobb and Matt McAdams Still Together?

After two seasons of suspense, Kimberly “Kim” Cobb and Matt McAdams finally called it quits in the season 2 finale. Throughout the show’s first two seasons, fans saw Kim, Matt, and his mother, Kelly, try to find the perfect dynamic for themselves. However, as it turns out, they never were able to find the right balance, leading to a split between Kim and Matt. Naturally, Kim did not come back for another season of ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy,’ given her split from her partner. As of writing, Kim seems to be enjoying life to the fullest and has even started her own podcast called ‘My Lips Aren’t Sealed.’ It seems to revolve around the experience of Kim and other women from the TLC series.

Season 3 of the reality show saw Matt and his mother make a reappearance, along with Matt’s new girlfriend, Devon Hawley. Along with seeing how the new couple finds their footing with Kelly, the season also explored some of the hidden details behind Kim and Matt’s relationship. Presently, Matt seems quite content in spending time with his family though he may be hoping to move out of his mother’s home soon.

Are Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu Still Together?

The dynamics of Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu’s relationship are heavily influenced by the love that Shekeb holds for his mother, Laila, during the first two seasons of ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy.’ The long and complicated drama continued till the third season of the series as Shekeb made several attempts to find common ground between his mother and his girlfriend. Admittedly, Emily also tried hard to please her prospective mother-in-law.

However, the result of the efforts from the last three seasons seems to not have been fruitful. The third installment of the series seemingly ended on less-than-ideal terms for Emily and Laila. Presently, the nature of Shekeb and Emily’s relationship is unclear at best. While fans have their own opinions regarding how things should proceed, the ultimate decision lies with the couple, who have not yet made anything clear about their latest status as a couple.

Are Mike Boorzanian and Stephanie Ressler Still Together?

Despite appearing for straight two seasons of ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ as a couple, Mike Boorzanian and Stephanie Ressler seem to have parted ways. As fans of the show will know, Mike’s mother, Liz, was one of the most significant reasons behind the problems between the couple as they tried to build a life together. As of writing, Stephanie seems to be focused on her career as a TV producer and likes to spend time with her close ones. Meanwhile, Mike is dating Jennifer O’Brien and seems quite content with his professional and personal lives.

Are Bryan Austin and Tracy Andraya Still Together?

Bryan Austin and Tracy Andraya’s long-term relationship was built on strong foundations, and it seems that the couple has survived the test of time. The couple appeared on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ season 2 shortly after their wedding. Prior to tying the knot, Tracy was a single mother with two kids, which made Bryan respect her more, given that he was also raised only by his mother, Jayne. However, inviting one’s mother to the honeymoon may not be the best way to endear one’s wife. Unfortunately, Bryan had not gotten the memo, given Jayne’s presence on his honeymoon, which deeply upset Tracy. However, the couple seems to have moved past that. As of October 2021, the couple seems to be still together and happily married. They even went on a vacation to Tulum, Mexico, and met up with some close friends.

Are Theous and Tia Still Together?

Everything was fine between Tia and Theous during their decade-long relationship with each other. While the two were ready to tie the knot, they had not yet found the right balance between Theous’ devotion to his mother, Carolyn, and his affection for his girlfriend. Needless to say that this remained a huge point of contention between the couple as Tia urged her partner to become more independent. She was shocked and miffed by the way that Carolyn treated her son and how she still treated him as a child despite their age. As of writing, the two are apparently still together, though Tia still seems less than happy about her partner’s relationship with his mother.

