I Love a Mama’s Boy Renewed For Season 4 at TLC

Tempestuous mother-in-laws and weary girlfriends will return to TLC! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has renewed the reality series ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ for its fourth season. Casting is currently underway to find people who nurture an immensely close relationship with their mothers and their respective significant others who are frustrated with their mother-in-laws’ presence and influence in their married lives.

In the third season of the show, many relationships ended, with the men’s mothers casting too large a shadow for the couples’ love to shine. The case of Tre Welch and Abbey England became a prominent example, with the former’s mother, Lorenda, making their relationship about herself. She frequently invaded their personal space by entering their house as if she owned it and filled her son’s ears with nitpicks about Abbey. Despite the two having a child together, Tre couldn’t seem to give Abbey his time, and it wasn’t long before she pulled the plug on their relationship.

Considering the relationship’s longevity, Brittany was likely the most tormented partner of the season. Her boyfriend, Matt, had a dramatic falling out with her after a shouting match led to the end of their time together. Matt’s mother had gone out of her way to make Brittany’s life as difficult as possible, even mocking her at her place of work. Emily Chu walked away from Shekeb Sekander and their four-year relationship after he suggested that she move in with him and his mother, who absolutely despised her. Shekeb’s mother seemed to leave no stone unturned when it came to separating the two, from setting her son up on dates to insulting Emily to her face.

While there were many fascinating trainwrecks, some couples did save their relationships with deft maneuvers. Roberto Hernandez and Kristy Miera kept their marriage strong despite continuous attacks from the mother-in-law, who was convinced that she needed to save her son from Kristy’s trap and preserve her own bond with him.

The fourth season will bring new couples into the spotlight and may check up on Ethan Weisman and Leyna Rosen, as their case drew much controversy owing to the former and his mother’s alleged flirting. The month leading up to their wedding day was riddled with frustrations for Leyna as her mother-in-law showed up at her bachelorette party and kept flaunting her dominance at every turn. Their wedding ultimately got postponed after the passing of Ethan’s emotional support cat.

Read More: Hallmark Orders Ripple; Begins Filming in Toronto in September