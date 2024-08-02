Hallmark Orders Ripple; Begins Filming in Toronto in September

An emotional tale of loss, friendship, and hope is coming to Hallmark soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network has given the go-ahead for the television film ‘Ripple.’ The project will start filming in Toronto, Ontario, in September 2024. Further details about its cast and crew remain under wraps for now.

The lives of four New Yorkers are unexpectedly drawn together. Each of them is at a crossroads in their lives: one grapples with a serious illness, another mourns a profound loss, a third is thrust into the uncertainty of unemployment, and the fourth clings to a fragile hope. Though strangers, they all live within a stone’s throw of each other. Furthermore, it’s quite

possible that their complicated lives are about to become interwoven as if they are all part of a secret web.

Hallmark has recently been ordering several films mainly for its holiday lineup. ‘The Mistletoe Match’ is filming this month in Montreal, Quebec. It will tell the story of two meddling mothers trying to make a match for their adult children. Barbara and Kath are complete opposites in their Illinois community’s Christmas committee. However, Barbara’s son, Shane, seems like he could make a good match for Kath’s daughter. They are caught up in their mothers’ elaborate and misinformed schemes, which lead to many misadventures. They nevertheless manage to find common ground with the help of a little holiday magic.

Another Hallmark production filming in August is ‘The Next Christmas Classic,’ which is rolling cameras in the Lower Mainland. The film’s narrative follows songwriter and singer Maggie, who is struggling to get her career off the ground. She heads home for Christmas early, hoping that the holiday atmosphere will spark her creativity and give her the inspiration she needs for a new song. The artist soon encounters Archer, a wealthy tech developer who is also visiting his hometown. Despite their outward differences, they spend time together and develop a begrudging mutual respect, transforming their clash into a heartwarming romance.

Known as the Hollywood of the North alongside Vancouver, Toronto has become an ideal filming location for Hallmark movies, offering a diverse array of scenic backdrops. For ‘Ripple,’ Toronto’s urban bustle will most likely stand in for the neighborhoods of New York City. Furthermore, sprawling on the banks of Lake Ontario, the city also boasts robust filming infrastructure and supportive policies. The region is also a filming location of notable productions like ‘The Vow,’ ‘Adore,’ ‘Crimson Peak,’ and ‘Jersey Girl.’

