Hallmark Orders ‘The Next Christmas Classic’; Starts Filming in Lower Mainland Next Month

The coastal British Columbia shores will celebrate an early Christmas next month with Hallmark’s ‘The Next Christmas Classic’! The Cinemaholic has learned that the holiday-themed movie is going on the production floor in the Lower Mainland region of the province in August. Additional information about the creative team and cast members is currently under wraps.

‘The Next Christmas Classic’ revolves around Maggie, a struggling singer-songwriter, who decides to head home for Christmas earlier than planned. Maggie hopes the familiar holiday atmosphere will spark the inspiration she desperately needs for her next big hit. Upon her arrival, she encounters Archer, a wealthy tech developer who has returned to his hometown to reconnect with his roots. Initially, Maggie and Archer find themselves at odds, considering their worlds could not be different. However, as they spend more time together, they discover shared interests and mutual respect. Maggie’s much-needed creative spark is reignited through this unexpected connection, and what starts as a clash of personalities soon transforms into a heartwarming romance.

‘The Next Christmas Classic’ is far from the only entry in a rich roster of festive films Hallmark has in store for its audience. Another highly anticipated project is ‘This Time Each Year,’ directed by Crystal Lowe. This family movie, also being filmed in British Columbia, explores the complexities of a long-term relationship by following a recently separated couple who must once again confront their true feelings during a Christmas celebration with their child.

Additionally, Hallmark’s upcoming lineup also includes screenwriter Russell Hainline’s ‘Santa Who?,’ which presents an unconventional storyline set around Kringle Santa School. In this film, Santa Claus himself assists two students with their curriculum while also playing a crucial role in their budding romantic feelings. Another upcoming romance, ‘The Lights of Christmas,’ follows a classic girl-meets-boy narrative. In this story, a young woman, unwittingly helping with her family’s Christmas carnival decorations, meets a local artist, leading to an enchanting holiday adventure.

The Lower Mainland, a cultural and geographical region in the Metro Vancouver Regional District, has long been a favored location for Hallmark Channel productions. Its combination of coastal landscapes and snowy hills makes it an ideal backdrop, particularly for the holiday theme. Recently, the area has hosted several notable projects, including Hallmark’s fellow festive rom-com ‘Magic in Mistletoe,’ Lifetime’s true crime drama ‘Amish Affair,’ and the acclaimed horror thriller ‘Longlegs,’ featuring Nicolas Cage.

