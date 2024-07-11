Longlegs (2024): Where Was the Movie Filmed?

The Nicolas Cage-led horror-thriller ‘Longlegs’ plunges audiences into a terrifying tale set in the 1990s. The film stars Maika Monroe as FBI Agent Lee Harker, a talented new recruit on the trail of a menacing serial killer with twisted body language and exaggerated gestures, notorious for his killing spree. Cage embodies the titular character, who leaves Zodiac killer-style encrypted messages at each crime scene, drawing Harker into a dark world of occult connections.

The story takes a satanic turn, revealing a complex labyrinth of personal ties and urgent stakes as Harker discovers a link between the killer and her estranged, deeply religious mother, Ruth (Alicia Witt). Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, it intertwines the norms of a police procedural thriller with supernatural elements and tumultuous mother-daughter drama. In a nod to classic horror elements, the frightening visuals and art direction of ‘Longlegs’ keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its runtime.

Where Was Longlegs Filmed?

‘Longlegs’ was primarily filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography commenced on January 16, 2023, and wrapped up quickly on February 23, 2023, with Andres Arochi serving as the director of photography. The city’s blend of rural and urban sites doubled as the film’s 1990s backdrop. The nearby city of Burnaby served as the base camp for the production.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The main filming location for ‘Longlegs’ is Vancouver in the province of British Columbia. The city offered a range of settings that effectively captured the film’s dark and suspenseful tone. Several key scenes, including those involving the FBI investigation, were shot in various parts of the metropolitan region. This allowed the crew to leverage its old-fashioned office buildings to portray the headquarters of the Clinton administration, where Agent Lee Harker’s team works on decoding the psychopath’s messages. Filled with piles of files and outdated equipment, these locations added to the sense of anxiety and urgency in the procedure.

Additionally, an old mental hospital was used to shoot pivotal scenes, providing an authentically creepy backdrop that heightened the film’s horror and slasher elements. The editing team members Jason Maydick and Mitch Paulson, who supervised digital color grading in the post-production, further refined these frames to match Perkins’ vision. Extending cinematographer Andres Arochi’s recordings, the team comfortably masked any proof of 2020s Vancouver. The contributions of Tim Moshansky, the location scout, allowed the ‘Longlegs’ team to create a believably eerie and immersive world by utilizing Vancouver’s natural scenery.

The decision to leverage available spaces opened gates for labyrinthine forests, mountainous terrains, and sparsely populated neighborhoods, assisting the production team. In addition to the thriller’s period setting, these efforts enhanced the sense of isolation and hopelessness experienced by the characters. The snowy streets and rural locales contributed significantly to the film’s visual style, evoking a sense of dread and putting doubts about any form of escape.

Burnaby, British Columbia

The city of Burnaby, located just east of Vancouver in British Columbia, also served as a shooting site. Scenes set in Ruth’s home on a quiet farm were shot here, with production designer Danny Vermette’s work highlighting the eerie emptiness and hopelessness that saturate Harker’s mission. The Lower Mainland region complements the urban sceneries of Vancouver, establishing the film’s period ambiance. The crew prominently captured both interior and exterior shots of country houses in the region.

The film also utilized numerous other locations to enhance its narrative. For instance, some of the opening shots, which take place in the 1970s and showcase the nightmarish murderer’s earlier sinister acts, were lensed in locations that effectively reflected the period’s atmosphere.

