Hallmark Orders ‘Christmas By The Yard’; Starts Filming in Kansas City in July

A new Hallmark movie about Christmas, football, and family is in the works! Hallmark has greenlit the production of ‘Christmas By The Yard.’ The Holiday movie is set to begin filming in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2024. The cast and crew involved with the project are yet to be declared. The heartwarming holiday film will introduce us to a passionate 4th-generation football super-fan whose love for the game compels her to try and win the prestigious Fan of the Year award.

The aforementioned award is not just ceremonial but also comes with a prize that she hopes to gift her hardworking family, offering them a much-deserved and unforgettable Christmas. ‘Christmas By The Yard’ will likely capture the spirit of the holidays by highlighting the importance of family and spreading joy during the most wonderful time of the year.

Another Christmas movie on the Hallmark holiday lineup is ‘Five Gold Rings,’ which will also begin shooting in July 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The story revolves around Audrey, an artist who returns to her hometown of Cold Spring, Minnesota, to help her mother close down the family’s popular antique store after the passing of her grandmother, Molly. Audrey soon discovers that Molly, a collector of lost treasures, has left her with a final task of returning five antiques she found to their rightful owners before Christmas.

We will also see Hallmark switch up the formula with a horror comedy film this season. The network has recently ordered Jeffrey Beesley’s ‘Haunted Wedding,’ which will begin shooting in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on July 8, 2024. The movie will follow ghost hunters Brian and Jane, who are looking forward to their wedding at an infamously haunted inn. Their celebrations at the inn are interrupted when Angelique, a seeming 18th-century ghost, sees Brian as her long-lost fiancé. Her own wedding had ended in tragedy on the same date that Brian and Jane are going to tie the knot, and she begins to wreak havoc on the ceremony.

Kansas City is not a go-to filming destination for Hallmark movies, and thus, it will provide an interesting backdrop for ‘Christmas By The Yard.’ The network’s ‘My Sweet Holiday,’ and Hall of Famer ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ were filmed in Kansas City. The city is also notably hosting the Hallmark Christmas Experience between November 29 and December 23, 2024. Visitors will be immersed in the classic holiday charm of Christmas markets, ice skating under a giant Christmas tree, and sipping hot chocolate while watching a music and lights show. The event will also be attended by various Hallmark stars during its four weekends, having fan interactions and providing behind-the-scenes peeks of their work.

