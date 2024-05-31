Hallmark Orders Three More Christmas on Cherry Lane Films

Hallmark is gearing up to dominate the Christmas season! The network has ordered three follow-up TV movies to last year’s ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane.’ The second installment in the movie series, titled ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane #2,’ starts filming in late June in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia. The third installment will enter production in late July, followed by the fourth installment’s shooting in late August. The cast and crew of the upcoming three television films have yet to be announced.

‘Christmas on Cherry Lane,’ directed by Gail Harvey, follows three couples facing significant life transitions on Christmas Eve. A young duo eagerly anticipates the arrival of their first child while adjusting to their new home, only to be unexpectedly joined by well-meaning family members. Meanwhile, an empty-nester and her fiancé embark on a new chapter together, despite resistance from her grown children who cling to the past. Lastly, another couple joyfully prepares to expand their family, leading to a frantic scramble to complete a last-minute kitchen remodel. As these couples navigate their individual journeys, they find themselves drawn closer together, ultimately uncovering a surprising connection that binds them all.

The plot details of ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane #2’ remain scarce, but based on the first movie, viewers can anticipate heartwarming holiday themes, romantic narratives, and familial bonds. If the television film is a direct sequel to the 2023 movie, we can expect the lives of the three couples to be further explored in the Christmas drama. As far as the third and fourth installments are concerned, it is too early to predict their narratives.

The 2023 movie featured Catherine Bell as Regina Johnston, Jonathan Bennett as Mike Harrelson, John Brotherton as John Hamilton, Erin Cahill as Lizzie Hamilton, James Denton as Nelson King, Vincent Rodriguez III as Zian Harrelson, Lynda Boyd as Evelyn Sawyer, and Fred Henderson as Frank Sawyer. If the follow-up films are not standalone ones, we can expect most of them to reprise their roles in the upcoming movies in the franchise.

Even though the director(s) of the three forthcoming TV films are currently unknown, it won’t be a surprise to see Harvey at their helm. She most recently directed ‘Friday Night Sext Scandal‘ and her other recent credits include episodes of popular shows such as ‘Virgin River,’ ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ and ‘Pretty Hard Cases.’

‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’ was mainly shot in Vancouver, a part of the Lower Mainland. The region is a favored entertainment production destination as far as Christmas projects are concerned. ‘The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,’ ‘The Christmas Secret,’ ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,’ and ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ are some of the similar films shot in the Lower Mainland.

