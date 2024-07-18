Hallmark Orders The Lights of Christmas; Starts Filming in Victoria Next Month

Hallmark’s festive slate of Christmas movies is getting shinier and more promising with an addition! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has ordered the television film ‘The Lights of Christmas.’ The romantic comedy will commence filming in Victoria, British Columbia, next month. Like most made-for-television movies produced by Hallmark, the production is expected to wrap within a month and premiere around the time of the holidays. The cast and crew of the TV movie are currently under wraps.

The television film’s plot follows a woman who, after reluctantly agreeing to return to her family, arrives in her hometown for the holidays to help prepare their annual Christmas carnival. There, her spirits are soon lifted when she forms an unexpected connection with a local artist who is also helping with the event.

Hallmark is currently wrapping up the releases of its summer slate, specifically the segment known as “Christmas in July.” The network has been preparing for the not-so-distant holiday season at the end of the year for months. In addition to ‘The Lights of Christmas,’ the channel’s upcoming productions include ‘Christmas by the Yard,’ ‘Five Gold Rings,’ and ‘Homecoming With Mrs. Miracle,’ the last of which is currently in production, also in Victoria, British Columbia.

Moreover, Russell Hainline, who has been making a name for himself in the holiday-themed movie genre, has also delivered the screenplay of ‘Santa Who?’ for Hallmark. Slated to shoot in Vancouver, the TV movie will feature Santa Claus himself, disguised as a commoner, as he guides students of Kringle Santa School with his wisdom and helps resolve their issues with Christmas magic. ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter‘ is another project in the pre-production stage. The heartfelt movie takes place against the backdrop of a holiday letter-writing competition, following an author whose writer’s block is swept away by the festivities.

Victoria is home to many filmmakers and other artists who often join Hallmark and other projects that land at their town’s gates. Located on the southern end of Vancouver Island, the region is often utilized to satisfy the many requirements of Christmas-themed productions, such as snowy hills, plains, islands, coasts, wilderness, and a perfect blend of both urban and rural landscapes. Hallmark frequently visits the city, as it does with Vancouver and Kelowna within the province. Some of the network’s well-known projects shot in the region include ‘To All A Good Night,’ ‘The Wedding Veil,’ and ‘The Baker’s Son.’

