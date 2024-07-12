Hallmark Orders ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’; Starts Filming in Vancouver Next Month

Hallmark isn’t done preparing for the holiday season! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the network has ordered the television film ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter.’ The shooting of the project will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, for nearly three weeks in either August or September. Kim Arnott is producing the TV movie, the casting of which is currently underway.

The plot revolves around Settie Rose, a capable and respected matriarch married to Paddy, the mother of Jack and Lily. Their community has an annual holiday letter-writing competition, which Settie desperately wants to win, but she somehow gets placed last every time. This year, she plans to do whatever it takes to secure her long-sought prize and mark her victory over her neighborhood nemesis, Sue Taylor, the undefeated letter-writing winner. To fulfill her dream, Settie hires a novelist, Juan, to help her craft the perfect letter. Juan is the author of one acclaimed book but has been struggling with writer’s block and accepts the job to earn some much-needed money.

As the narrative progresses, the neighbors mistake Juan for Lily’s fiancé, and word spreads like wildfire around their community. Settie plays along as she intends to hide the true reason behind a stranger spending the holidays with their family. Initially hesitant, Juan soon learns that the Roses are an unusual but intriguing group with complementary personalities and supportive practices. Settie, with her quirky family, transforms the Christmas season into a non-stop celebration brimming with decorations, songs, games, and festivities. Through Lily’s help, Juan is able to open up and bask in the festivities with them while working on a letter truly unique to them.

The producer behind the project, Kim Arnott, has recently been involved in projects such as ‘Blind Date Book Club,’ ‘Ms. Christmas Comes to Town,’ ‘Notes of Autumn,’ ‘Hearts in the Game,’ and ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane.’ She is also part of upcoming productions like ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening’ and ‘Fall Swap.’

When the TV movie begins filming in Vancouver, it will join a long list of humorous and romantic Hallmark films created in the city and its surrounding areas. These include ‘Legend of the Lost Locket,’ which is about an antique collector teaming up with a local cop and embarking on a treasure hunt. ‘Love & Jane’ was also filmed in the city and narrates the fascinating story of Jane Austen coming back in the 21st Century and guiding an advertising executive on her dream of becoming a writer and embracing romance. Vancouver also hosted the filming of ‘Joyeux Noel,’ a tale about journalists heading to a remote village in France to uncover the story behind a painting that helps connect soulmates.

