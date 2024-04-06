Hallmark’s Blind Date Book Club: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Peter Benson at the helm, ‘Blind Date Book Club’ narrates the story of Meg Tompkins, a woman torn between following her dreams and managing her mother’s bookstore. Looking to attract more people to read and cultivate an interest in literature, Meg begins the blind-date-with-a-book event that helps readers pick curated titles with a few indicative words written on their brown wrapping. One day, Meg literally walks into Graham Sterling, a famed author who is having trouble completing his latest novel and is searching for inspiration.

Sparks fly between them as the two discuss their common interest in books, and Sterling is intrigued by her creative approach to attracting readers. As the bestselling author joins Meg’s book club, the two begin exploring a heartwarming romance, reading into their dreams, and finding love between the lines. The Hallmark romantic comedy transports us to a picturesque coastal town, its tranquil vistas perfect for cozy reads and a huddled-up discourse on one’s preferred literature.

Where Was Blind Date Book Club Filmed?

Filming for ‘Blind Date Book Club’ largely took place in Langley and Gibsons in British Columbia. Principal photography was carried out in January and February of 2024, with the production team weathering confusing climatic conditions. “The weather couldn’t quite decide what it wanted to be so we shot around a giant snowstorm following gorgeous sunny days,” revealed Erin Krakow in an interview. “The cast and crew were so much fun; we had a lot of laughs. Peter Benson directed this one and he leads with such warmth that our set always felt like a positive place to be.” Let us delve into which parts of the film were depicted by the neighborhoods of Langley, and which sequences have Gibsons as a backdrop.

Gibsons, British Columbia

Venturing to the west coast of British Columbia, the production team captured most of the external environments of ‘Blind Date Book Club’ in the small town of Gibsons. Situated on the Strait of Georgia, Gibsons is known for its picturesque seafront, views of mountains looming in the distance, and outdoor activities such as kayaking, hiking, and beachcombing. Given the film’s narrative about a bookstore owner’s romance with an author on a holiday retreat, the locales of Gibsons made the perfect backdrop.

Gibsons’ attractiveness as a filming location is further enhanced due to its proximity to the movie-making hub of Vancouver, their distance being bridged by a short ferry ride. Gibsons gained international recognition as the setting for the long-running CBC TV series ‘The Beachcombers.’ Gibsons’ small-town coastal ambiance can also be seen in ‘Needful Things,’ ‘Charlie St. Cloud,’ ‘The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,’ ‘A Christmas Coincidence,’ ‘Christmas Sail,’ and ‘Nantucket Noel.’

Langley, British Columbia

The commercially magnetic city of Langley is a municipality in the Metro Vancouver Regional District and became a shooting location for a few scenes of ‘Blind Date Book Club.’ Boasting locations important to Vancouver’s movie industry, filming properties in the city were used to capture some of the interior scenes of the Hallmark movie. Known as the Horse Capital of British Columbia, Langley boasts picturesque countryside, wineries, and equestrian facilities, along with a rich cultural heritage. Some of the popular production filmed in Langley include ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,’ and ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’

Blind Date Book Club Cast

‘Blind Date Book Club’ features Erin Krakow stepping into the lead role of Meg Tompkins. The Philadelphia-born actress began her acting career with the recurring role of Specialist Tanya Gabriel in ‘Army Wives,’ and appeared as Julie Rogers in ‘Castle.’ She is best known for her work in the long-running TV series ‘When Calls the Heart’ as Elizabeth Thatcher. You may have also seen her in ‘The Wedding Cottage,’ ‘It Was Always You,’ ‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,’ and ‘A Summer Romance.’

Starring alongside her, Robert Buckley puts on the garb of Graham Sterling. He worked briefly as an economic consultant before entering the film industry and landing his first role as Michael Bauer in ‘Fashion House.’ The seasoned actor has a long and illustrious career, with standout performances in ‘iZombie’ as Major Lilywhite, ‘One Tree Hill’ as Clay Evans, and ‘Chesapeake Shores’ as Evan Kincaid. His other credits include ‘The Christmas House,’ ‘666 Park Avenue,’ ‘Dimension 404,’ and ‘Love in Store.’ Supporting actors appearing in ‘Blind Date Book Club’ include Hilary Jardine as Lizzy, Moheb Jindran as Jackson, Lilliana Rose Nekrash as Beth, Paolina van Kleef as Stella, Johannah Newmarch, Julie Roy, and Chiara Guzzo.

