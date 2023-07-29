Is When Calls the Heart Season 10 Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous novel by Janette Oke, ‘When Calls the Heart‘ is a romantic drama series developed by Michael Landon Jr. that stars Erin Krakow as a young teacher and single mother named Elizabeth Thatcher, who is accustomed to living a luxurious and convenient life. When her teaching job forces her to migrate to a small mining town, she goes through some life-changing experiences that help her grow. As the tenth installment of the series is about to premiere, fans of the series are excited to know more about the series. Well, here are all the necessary details you might need to know!

What is When Calls the Heart Season 10 About?

The tenth season picks up right after the events of the finale of season 9 as it revolves around the economic downturn faced by the town of Hope Valley while Elizabeth and Bill realize that the local children have made a discovery that could have a significant impact on the future of the town. The romance between Elizabeth and Lucas will likely grow throughout the season as they plan their upcoming nuptials. On the other hand, season 10 will also focus on the Coulters who begin a new chapter in their lives. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the show yourself!

Is When Calls the Heart Season 10 on Netflix?

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 is not a part of Netflix’s extensive catalog, as of now. Although there are thin chances of the show’s tenth season arriving on Netflix, it just might be made available for streaming on the streamer sometime soon after the premiere of the season finale. In the meanwhile, there are plenty of similar shows you can watch using your subscription, such as ‘Virgin River‘ and ‘From Scratch.’

Is When Calls the Heart Season 10 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Subscribers can alternatively tune into ‘And Just Like That…‘ and ‘Parade’s End.’

Is When Calls the Heart Season 10 on Disney+?

No, Disney+ does not house ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 10 in its library. However, you can always turn to other alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘Snowdrop‘ and ‘Love, Victor.’

Is When Calls the Heart Season 10 on Hulu?

Since ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 10 is not a part of Hulu, subscribers of the platform can instead turn to other shows on the streamer like ‘Good Trouble‘ and ‘Normal People.’

Is When Calls the Heart Season 10 on Amazon Prime?

‘When Calls the Heart’ season 10 is not a part of Amazon Prime Video. But you can get access to the previous seasons by including the Hallmark Movies Now add-on to your current plan. You also have the option to buy or rent the episodes on the streaming giant. To get more information about it, you can head over here! Alternatively, you can check out similar romantic shows using your subscription, such as ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty‘ and ‘Dawson’s Creek.’

Where to Watch When Calls the Heart Season 10 Online?

All the seasons of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ including the latest one, are available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now. Furthermore, you can even get access to all the previous seasons of the romantic drama show and check for the availability of season 10 on Peacock, Plex, DirecTV, FuboTV, Philo, Xfinity, YouTubeTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store,

How to Stream When Calls the Heart Season 9 for Free?

Fortunately, Plex gives free access to the episodes of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ In addition, FuboTV, Philo, and YouTubeTV grant free access to their respective new users for the first seven days. While DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial, Xfinity gives a month-long free trial to their new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of any of these lucrative offers and stream the Erin Krakow starrer for free. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from using illegal means to do the same.

