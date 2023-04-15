Where Was Hallmark’s The Wedding Cottage Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Wedding Cottage’ revolves around Vanessa Doyle, who launches her new book, ‘Tying the Knot: A Wedding Guide,’ and organizes a contest that offers an all-expense paid wedding for one lucky couple. Vanessa is determined to restore an old cottage to its former glory for the couple’s dream wedding and enlists Evan Sutherland, an artist who now owns the property, to help her.

Together, the two work tirelessly to transform the dilapidated cottage into a magical wedding venue. As they collaborate, Vanessa’s charm and Evan’s artistic prowess prove to be a winning combination. Along the way, they discover a deep connection to the cottage and each other. The Terry Ingram directorial is a romantic comedy movie set against stunning backdrops in the woods. If you want to know more about the production locations of this cinematic piece, we’ve got you covered.

The Wedding Cottage Filming Locations

‘The Wedding Cottage’ was entirely filmed in British Columbia, mainly in Metro Vancouver. The romantic movie‘s principal photography took place around February 2023 and wrapped up on February 28. British Columbia has an incredibly diverse landscape, from stunning natural beauty to modern architecture. Moreover, the well-developed roads, airports, and seaports make traveling and carrying equipment from one point to another a lot easier for the crew members. Now, let’s look at the exact places that can be spotted in the Hallmark romance!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Metro Vancouver served as the primary production spot for ‘The Wedding Cottage.’ The cast and crew reportedly traveled to various sites throughout the metropolitan region to shoot pivotal portions. For instance, they were spotted taping important scenes in the city of Langley on the sets of the popular Hallmark TV series ‘When Calls The Heart.’ The filming unit specifically recorded sequences at the iconic “kissing bridge” and the fictional town of Hope Valley on a farm surrounded by vineyards. Metro Vancouver offers excellent tax incentives, which makes it more cost-effective for the production team.

The region’s thriving film and TV industry has experienced and talented professionals. Moreover, it has modern facilities that can accommodate large-scale productions. It can easily double for famous cities such as New York and Chicago. Not just that, the government is quite supportive of filmmakers who want to scout a location or require additional support. Stanley Park, Gastown, Granville Island, and the University of British Columbia are renowned shooting spots in the metropolitan area. Other movies lensed in Metro Vancouver include ‘Prom Pact’ and ‘Titanic.’

The Wedding Cottage Cast

The Hallmark rom-com features Erin Krakow as Vanessa Doyle. You might recognize the actress from ‘When Calls The Heart’ as Elizabeth Thornton and ‘A Summer Romance‘ as Samantha Walker. On the other hand, Brendan Penny essays Evan Stanford, Vanessa’s romantic interest.

Penny is best known for portraying Kevin O’Brien in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ and Cory in ‘Beverly Hills Wedding.’ Other cast members include Drew Henderson (Staff Seargent Scott Bishop), Lauren Akemi Bradley (Jill), Aaron Douglas (Daryl Froelich), Melanie Rees (Nadine Froelich), Vincent Gale (Roland Witt), and Annabel Kershaw Marylin Sherwood).

