Where Was Prom Pact Filmed?

The Anya Adams directorial, Disney+’s ‘Prom Pact,’ is a teen romantic movie that follows a high school senior named Mandy Yang, whose lifelong ambition is to get into Harvard. With graduation and prom approaching, she and her best friend Ben find themselves amidst the 80s-themed Promposals while she focuses on fulfilling her dream. When Mandy gets put on the waitlist for Harvard, she decides to reach out to the most popular boy in the school, Graham Lansing, whose father is a Harvard alum and an influential senator. To get closer to him and give herself a fair shot at getting into Harvard, she becomes his tutor.

As the two spend some time together, Mandy realizes that Graham is not as abhorrent as she thought he was and that there is way more to life than Harvard. While Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Mandy in the lead role alongside Blake Draper as Graham Lansing, the rom-com features Milo Manheim, Monique A. Green, Arica Himmel, Christopher Shyer, and Chelah Horsdal in supporting roles. The story majorly unfolds in North Seattle High School, where Mandy is seen navigating her teen life as we get a glimpse of the corridors, basketball court, and various other sites on the school campus. Naturally, you might be curious to find out the when and where of the movie’s shooting process. In that case, we have you covered!

Prom Pact Filming Locations

‘Prom Pact’ was filmed in British Columbia, particularly in Metro Vancouver. Principal photography for the romantic comedy-drama movie reportedly commenced in mid-March 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let’s navigate all the specific locations that feature in the Disney+ movie while Mandy navigates her teen life!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Prom Pact’ were lensed in British Columbia’s metropolitan area, Metro Vancouver or Greater Vancouver. With the aerial shots of the cityscape of the metropolitan area regularly featured throughout the film, the Harbour Centre sticks out along with several other skyscrapers. The production team primarily set up camp in Terry Fox Secondary School at 1260 Riverwood Gate in the city of Port Coquitlam, which stood in for North Seattle High School in the movie. They hired some 50 actual school students to be extras and redecorated the premise of the school by adding posters celebrating The Bulldogs, so much so that the campus looked unrecognizable.

⁦@WhatsFilming⁩ ⁦@yvrshoots⁩ The Disney + movie Prom Pact has been filming at Terry Fox Secondary School all Spring Break and is still continuing to film. I took this photo this morning. pic.twitter.com/hvH2TrqVtB — Elaine (@elliedaisy) March 29, 2022

The basketball court, hallways, and the Terry Fox Theatre, where the high school dance scenes were recorded under dim lights, feature heavily in ‘Prom Pact.’ As per reports, the shooting in the school took place for about 13 hours per day, for nearly two weeks or so. The cast and crew members of the Disney+ film stepped out of the school and headed to downtown Port Coquitlam as well, to tape some additional portions. They seemingly lensed a few key scenes in and around PoCo Freshmart at 2535 Shaughnessy Street and 2500 block of Maple Street.

Several important portions of ‘Prom Pact’ were also reportedly shot in downtown Vancouver. Apart from the Peyton Elizabeth Lee starrer, the city has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. You may spot its locales in ‘She’s the Man,’ ‘Juno,’ ‘Lucky Hank,’ and ‘Animal Control.’

