Where is Animal Control Filmed?

Developed by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, Fox’s ‘Animal Control’ is a sitcom that follows a group of local Animal Control workers who realize the fact that their lives are made complicated by humans and not by innocent animals. The crew is led by an opinionated and eccentric animal control officer named Frank. Despite not having gone to college, Frank still manages to be the most well-read person in the room.

Before Frank started working at Animal Control, he was a cop who fought against corruption in his department only to get fired. On the surface, he might seem to be quite stern but he has the ability to empathize with animals and understand them better than anyone else. While the comedic narrative involves all kinds of animals and keeps the audience entertained through each episode, the use of different locations makes one wonder where ‘Animal Control’ is shot. If you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, allow us to provide you with all the details about the same!

Animal Control Filming Locations

‘Animal Control’ is filmed in British Columbia, particularly in and around Vancouver. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Joel McHale starrer commenced in early November 2022 and wrapped up in late January 2023. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains in the westernmost part of the country, British Columbia is known for its diverse landscape that consists of forests, mountains, rocky coastlines, sandy beaches, inland deserts, lakes, and grassy plains, making it an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Animal Control.’ Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites where the Animal Control officers deal with animals!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the portions of ‘Animal Control’ are lensed in and around Vancouver, a major city and the most populous city in the province of British Columbia. From what we can gather, the production team seemingly travels across the city to record different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that they utilize the facilities of one of the film studios in Vancouver for shooting some key scenes for the comedy series.

Situated in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region, Vancouver is ranked quite high on the list of the most livable cities in Canada and the world, despite being one of the most expensive cities in the world. Its economy is driven by various sectors, including biotechnology, video game development, software development, aerospace, television production, and the film industry.

Also known as the City of Glass, Vancouver is home to numerous museums and libraries, such as the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, the Vancouver Public Library, and the Vancouver Tool Library. Apart from ‘Animal Control,’ Hollywood North has hosted the production of several film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘White Chicks,’ ‘Scary Movie,’ ‘Resident Alien,’ and ‘A Million Little Things.’

