Where Was the Hallmark’s To All A Good Night Filmed? Who’s in The Cast?

‘To All A Good Night’ directed by Andy Mikita follows Cici, a photographer who finds an army veteran, Sam, involved in a motorcycle accident. She stays with him until help arrives and he is taken to the hospital. Discovering that he works for a developer, she believes he has come to Harmony Bay in order to buy out her family’s Willow Glen Property. Unwilling to sell it but facing financial distress she involves her friend in hiding her identity when Sam comes looking for his saviour. They become close nonetheless, and she professes her difficulty in funding the year’s Good Night Christmas Festival started by her father to raise money for charity. He reveals the electrifying truth about him coming to their quaint town, making her realize the gap in her knowledge of her father’s good work. As we follow Cici and Sam around the homely town draped in holiday attire, you might wonder where filming for the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries flick took place, and which location was chosen to portray the fictional town of Harmony Bay.

To All A Good Night Filming Location

‘To All A Good Night’ was shot entirely in and around Victoria, in the province of British Columbia of the Great White North. Principle photography likely began at the end of September 2023 and was wrapped up by October 13, 2023. Let us take a closer look at the city and why it might have been chosen for the role.

Victoria, British Columbia

The provincial capital lies at the southern tip of Vancouver, it is characterized by a mild climate, affluent urban sprawls, and a stunning coastal landscape. Its Victorian architecture exhibits glimpses of its colonial past. The city features multiple bays, parks, lakes, wooded landscapes, and quieter fringe settlements, making for a diverse filming location, as was required by ‘To All A Good Night.’ Since filming was done in October, the film crew used a ton of fake snow along with abundant Christmas decor to create the winterscape seen in the movie. Filmmakers have been drawn to Victoria to set their scenes within its diverse picturesque landscape, leading to many prominent movies and shows being lensed here. These include, ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Godzilla,’ ‘Cold Pursuit,’ ‘Deadpool,’ and ‘Final Destination.’

To All A Good Night Cast

The film is headlined by Kimberley Sustad as Cici and Mark Ghanimé as Sam. While Kimberley is an established Christmas movie and Hallmark star, ‘To All A Good Night’ is Sam’s first Hallmark film. Kimberley has previously featured in Hallmark titles such as, ‘The Nine Lives of Christmas,’ ‘Christmas by Starlight,’ ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ ‘Wedding Every Weekend,’

‘Lights, camera, Christmas,’ and many more. Her other works include playing the part of Caitlyn Hartley, in ‘Unspeakable,’ Joanne Yates in ‘Travelers,’

An art director, producer, and actor, Mark Ghanimé is most well-known for his portrayal of Major Sergio Balleseros in ‘Helix,’ and Don Carlos in ‘Reign.’ Besides these parts, he has recurring roles as a medical practitioner, acting out Dr. Cameron Hayek in ‘Virgin River,’ Dr. Douglas Miller in ‘Arrow,’ Dr. Ken Graham in ‘Private Eyes,’ and Dr. Jamie Albagetti in ‘Emily Owens M.D. Other cast members include Luisa d’Oliveira as Penny, Karen Kruper as Vivian, Ayla Evans as Madison, Trevor Leyenhorst as Ryan, Craig March as Sally, Remy Marthaller as Lana, and Bronwen Smith as Brenda.

