Hollywood has produced some great biker movies over the years. Some of those are about outlaw bikers who are completely rebellious towards the law and stand up for each other as gangs of brotherhood, like ‘Wild Hogs’ starring John Travolta. Then there are others that are all about the solo adventures of a rider who rides across countries and experiences something he/she has never felt before. Several documentaries are about real-life bikers who compete in the Moto GP or as badass Freestyle Motocross stuntmen.

When you are a hardcore biker, it does not matter which one of these you watch. Anything remotely related to biking would be enough to get you all fired up to take your beast out for a ride on a long, long stretch of a lonely road. Netflix presents a mix of movies, shows, and documentaries in the genre that deliver that exhilarating feeling.

9. Tokyo Override (2024- )

Produced in collaboration with Yamaha and Honda, ‘Tokyo Override’ takes place in a futuristic Tokyo. It centers on a group of outcast bikers who make money by delivering packages on their advanced bikes. However, the group gets pulled into the city’s underbelly after popping up on the radar of a drug syndicate that is involved in a murder, whose investigation is ongoing. At the center of it all is Kai Koguma, a teenage hacker, who is recruited by the bikers after getting wrongfully involved in the conspiracy. The team must work hard and fast if it wants to figure out who is pulling the strings before it’s too late. With stunning graphics and action sequences, ‘Tokyo Override’ is a thoroughly entertaining and cool biker show that can be streamed right here.

8. MaveriX (2022- )

Created by Rachel Clements, Sam Meikle, and Isaac Elliott, this Australian teen sports drama is based on motocross. It follows a group of six junior riders who train together at the Maverix training academy to qualify for the MX National Championships. We get to see how the youngsters overcome their differences and conflicts to become a team and qualify for the nationals in this series. The cast includes Darcy Tadich, Tatiana Goode, Sam Winspear-Schillings, Tjiirdm McGuire, Sebastian Tang, Charlotte Maggi, and Rohan Nichol. You can stream ‘MaveriX’ here.

7. Biker (2026)

The Indian Telugu-language movie ‘Biker’ centers on Vicky (Sharwanand), a professional motocross racer in the Coimbatore circuit who is pushed beyond his limits by his father, Sunil (Rajasekhar). While it often gets frustrating for him, he quietly endures it all for the love of the sport. Winning is his aim, but it isn’t enough to win his father’s heart, as the latter expects only more from him. The only time Sunil expresses his love for Vicky is on the track, something Vicky is unable to make sense of. This naturally strains their relationship, and soon Vicky starts making his own decisions. Things get further complicated when Vicky makes a deal with a Motorcross team. Directed by Abhilash Reddy, ‘Biker’ captures the essence of motocross effectively, with gripping sequences of the sport, while at the same time, addressing the father-son dynamic. You can watch the movie here.

6. All the Places (2023)

Directed by Pedro Pablo Ibarra, ‘All the Places’ is a Mexican drama about two estranged siblings who get along after 15 years and decide to reconnect. Gabriela and Fernando meet at their father’s funeral and, despite getting off on the wrong foot, decide to fulfill their childhood promise from 20 years ago: going on a motorcycle trip through beautiful Mexico. Their journey brings them many fruitful realizations while proving how deeply connected they are to each other. ‘All the Places’ stars Ana Serradilla as Gabriela and Mauricio Ochmann as Fernando. You can watch this lovely film right here.

5. The Hungry and the Hairy (2021-)

This buddy travel docuseries follows celebrities/long-time friends, Rain, aka Jung Ji-hoon, and Ro Hong-chul, who set off on their motorbikes to explore Korea and all the fun it has to offer. Created by Kim Tae-ho, Chang Woo-sung, and Lee Joo-won, this 10-episode series takes the two guys on an adventurous ride garnished with gourmet food, biker fashion trends, and Korean scenic terrain. Rain is the ‘Hungry’ while A fun-filled Ro Hong-chul is the ‘Hairy.’ To join them on their fun-filled ride, you can stream ‘The Hungry and the Hairy’ here.

4. GTMax (2024)

‘GTMax’ is a French action movie centering on a young woman named Soélie whose riding days are over. However, when a debt situation threatening her house and racetrack surfaces, she is forced to take on a job that puts her on the cops’ radar. Her pact with the gang of robbers can either bring her a lot of cash or send her to prison for a long time. As risky as the task is, she must put her motocross skills to good use, setting the stage for fast-paced, high-stakes action. ‘GTMax’ stars Ava Baya as Soéli, alongside Just Riadh, Jalil Lespert, Gérard Lanvin, and Thibaut Evrard. You can watch the movie here.

3. Centauro (2022)

Directed by Daniel Calparsoro, this is a French remake of the 2017 film ‘Burn Out’ that itself is based on the 2012 novel “Balancé dans les cordes” by Jérémie Guez. ‘Centauro’ follows bike racer Tony Rodrigues (François Civil), who gets involved in drug trafficking and has to serve as a drug courier for two months to pay off his ex-wife Leyla’s (Manon Azem) debt to druglord Miguel (Olivier Rabourdin). The drugs she was hiding were stolen. Now, if Tony wants to keep Leyla and their son Sofiane safe, he will have to risk his life by delivering drugs. But when Jordan (Samuel Jouy), one of Miguel’s subordinates, changes the terms of the deal on the last day of Tony’s job and tells him that he has to work all his life for them, things get rough between Tony and Jordan. Tony ends up killing him, thereby making himself a target in Miguel’s eyes. Will Tony be able to save himself and his family? To find out, you can watch this fast-paced thriller right here.

2. Dhak Dhak (2023)

An Indian Hindi-language drama directed by Tarun Dudeja, ‘Dhak Dhak’ (a Hindi phrase used to denote heartbeat) follows four women belonging to different age groups and from different walks of life who set off on a bike trip to the highest mountain pass (accessible by a motor vehicle) in the world; Ladakh, India. For them, it is not just a trip; it is a way to prove to themselves and others that they are capable of achieving what many think is impossible. An inspiring tale executed with conviction, ‘Dhak Dhak’ stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. You can watch it here.

1. Dhoom (2004)

‘Dhoom’ is an Indian Hindi-language movie centering on a gang of bikers who perform heists and outrun the cops until one cop starts to think like it and crosses horns with the gang’s leader. Assistant Commissioner of Police Jai Dixit is handed the case of a gang of robbers targeting banks and armored vehicles using their motorcycles. The gang is led by a guy named Kabir Sharma. To bring down the gang, Jai recruits a guy named Ali, who works at a garage and has good biking skills. How the duo brings down the gang after a series of failed attempts forms the premise of the action-packed drama that led to a huge rise in sports bike sales in India. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Uday Chopra. It can be streamed here.

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