Hallmark Orders Homecoming With Mrs. Miracle; Starts Filming in Victoria in July

Reindeer and Hallmark work the hardest for the holiday season! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the network has ordered the television film ‘Homecoming With Mrs. Miracle.’ The project starts filming in Victoria, British Columbia, in July. The cast and crew of the TV movie are currently under wraps.

The plot revolves around three bickering siblings who find themselves in a heated dispute over who will take charge of their late grandmother’s real estate company. When tensions reach a breaking point, their lives take an unexpected turn with the arrival of Mrs. Miracle, a charming Christmas angel. Through her gentle guidance and magical touch, Mrs. Miracle helps the siblings see beyond their conflicts and rediscover the true values of family, love, and compassion.

Hallmark’s upcoming slate also includes ‘Christmas by the Yard.’ Scheduled to start filming in July in Kansas City, Missouri, this heartwarming holiday movie will introduce viewers to a passionate 4th-generation football super-fan. Her deep love for the game inspires her to pursue the prestigious Fan of the Year award, setting the stage for a tale of festive cheer and heartfelt determination.

The channel has also lined up ‘Five Gold Rings,’ a romantic drama produced by Cartel Pictures. Slated to begin filming in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on July 8, the television film will follow Audrey Moss, a Manhattan artist who returns to her hometown after her grandmother’s passing. Tasked with closing her family’s antique store, Audrey embarks on a quest to return five lost treasures before Christmas. She is aided by Finn, her childhood friend who is now a private investigator. As they uncover the treasures’ stories, Audrey finds herself drawn closer to Finn in the backdrop of Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Hallmark is further expanding its trademark holiday season offerings with three sequels to last year’s beloved ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane.’ The second installment, titled ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane #2,’ is slated to start filming in late June in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia. The principal photography for the third installment will commence in late July, followed by the lensing of the fourth in late August.

Victoria has recently served as the filming location for Hallmark projects like ‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans’ and ‘To All A Good Night.’ The same region in British Columbia has also hosted the shooting of Hallmark projects such as ‘It Was Always You’ and ‘The Wedding Veil.’

