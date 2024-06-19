30 Best Christmas Movies on Hallmark

Hallmark has become synonymous with Christmas movies, and amid the vast plethora of holiday films they offer, we have handpicked a selection of the best ones to get you in the festive spirit. From heartwarming romances to uplifting tales of family and community, Hallmark’s Christmas movies capture the magic and joy of the season like no other. Whether you’re cuddled up by the fire with loved ones or simply seeking a dose of holiday cheer, these films will surely fill your heart with warmth and nostalgia. Countdown to the top Christmas movies on Hallmark that are guaranteed to make your season merry and bright!

30. A Little Christmas Charm (2020)

In ‘A Little Christmas Charm,’ directed by Terry Ingram, viewers are transported to the enchanting world of Holly (Ashley Greene), a jewelry designer who inherits her grandmother’s antique charm bracelet. As Holly embarks on a journey to uncover the bracelet’s secrets, she crosses paths with Greg (Brendan Penny), a handsome contractor helping her restore her grandmother’s house. Through heartfelt moments and serendipitous encounters, Holly discovers the true meaning of family, love, and the magic of Christmas.

29. Finding Father Christmas (2016)

Imagine discovering a hidden photograph that could unlock the secrets of your past—this is the premise of ‘Finding Father Christmas.’ Directed by Terry Ingram, the film follows Miranda on her journey to uncover the identity of her father. Her search leads her to a picturesque New England town, where she meets the endearing Ian. As they tap into family mysteries together, their bond grows amidst the festive cheer. Erin Krakow and Niall Matter’s performances inject ‘Finding Father Christmas’ with the much-required dose of wholesomeness to last us through the cold. You can watch the film here.

28. The Christmas Ornament (2013)

Directed by Mark Jean, ‘The Christmas Ornament’ follows Kathy as she struggles to find joy after losing her husband recently. As she gears up to face the holiday season with a heavy heart, her outlook begins to change when she discovers a unique Christmas ornament that symbolizes hope and renewal. Starring Cameron Mathison and Kellie Martin, the film beautifully captures Kathy’s journey of healing and rediscovery. As she slowly opens up to the possibilities of love and happiness again, ‘The Christmas Ornament’ overflows with the magic of Christmas and the power of second chances. You can watch it here.

27. The Christmas House (2020)

In ‘The Christmas House,’ directed by Michael Grossman, the holiday season brings a wave of nostalgia and family togetherness. When parents Bill and Phylis Mitchell (Treat Williams and Sharon Lawrence) invite their grown sons back home to recreate their beloved Christmas house, it sparks a journey of rediscovery and bonding. Starring Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett as the Mitchell brothers, the film intertwines personal challenges and endearing moments. As the family works together to revive old traditions, ‘The Christmas House’ captures the essence of the holiday spirit, showcasing the importance of love, support, and the joy of coming home. You can watch it here.

26. Royal New Year’s Eve (2017)

‘Royal New Year’s Eve,’ directed by Monika Mitchell, spins an enchanting tale of love and royal intrigue. Jessy Schram stars as Caitlyn, an aspiring fashion designer who lands a dream gig: designing a gown for the New Year’s Eve gala hosted by Sam Page’s character, Prince Jeffrey. As Caitlyn works closely with the dashing Prince, sparks fly, and she finds herself caught between pursuing her dreams and navigating a budding romance. Meanwhile, Prince Jeffrey must decide between his royal duties and following his heart. You can watch ‘Royal New Year’s Eve’ here.

25. The Christmas Waltz (2020)

‘The Christmas Waltz‘ transforms the holiday season into a backdrop for unexpected romance and new beginnings. Directed by Michael Damian, the film features Lacey Chabert as Avery, whose dream Christmas wedding is suddenly called off. Instead of wallowing, she decides to pursue the ballroom dance lessons that were meant for her first dance. Will Kemp shines as Roman, her charming instructor, who helps her rediscover joy and passion through dance. As they glide through lessons and snowy city streets, Avery and Roman gradually find themselves falling for each other. With its enchanting storyline and performances, ‘The Christmas Waltz’ beautifully captures the magic of love and the festive spirit.

24. Five Star Christmas (2020)

‘Five Star Christmas‘ delivers a delightful blend of humor, romance, and holiday spirit. Directed by Christie Will Wolf, the film stars Bethany Joy Lenz as Lucy, who returns home for Christmas only to discover her family’s bed and breakfast is struggling. To save it, the entire family pretends to be guests when a travel critic arrives incognito. As Lucy and the critic develop a surprising connection, comedic chaos and heartfelt moments ensue. Because of its engaging plot, charming performances, and festive setting, ‘Five Star Christmas’ provides a fun escape. You can watch the film here.

23. Christmas at the Palace (2018)

In ‘Christmas at the Palace,’ directed by Peter Hewitt, Merritt Patterson stars as Katie, a former professional ice skater who is hired to help a young king, Alex (Andrew Cooper), plan a Christmas skating performance. As Katie brings the magic of the season to the palace, she and Alex grow closer, discovering unexpected love along the way. Set against the backdrop of a breathtaking European kingdom, the film intertwines royal charm with festive cheer, making ‘Christmas at the Palace’ a culminating tale of romance, tradition, and the spirit of Christmas. You can watch it here.

22. Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020)

Directed by David Winning, ‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas‘ is a story that brings together mystery, romance, and holiday charm. Starring Lacey Chabert as Sarah and Stephen Huszar as Ben, the story unfolds as five guests receive an invitation to spend Christmas at a quaint inn with no clue who sent it. As they share their stories and unravel the mystery behind their invitations, Sarah and Ben are drawn to each other. To find out what happens next, you can watch ‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ here.

21. One Royal Holiday (2020)

Helmed by Dustin Rikert, ‘One Royal Holiday’ follows Anna, who extends shelter to a stranded mother and son during a blizzard, only to discover they are the Royal Family of Galwick. As Anna introduces the Prince to her hometown’s Christmas traditions, she inspires him to embrace authenticity and open his heart. Starring Laura Osnes, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tom McGowan, the film captures the magic of the holiday season and stands as a celebration of love, tradition, and the joy of finding oneself.

20. Next Stop, Christmas (2021)

In ‘Next Stop, Christmas,’ directed by the Hallmark veteran Dustin Rikert yet again, Lyndsy Fonseca stars as Angie, a woman intending to spend Christmas alone. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her routine commuter journey magically transports her back to her hometown in 2011 aboard a festive Christmas train. Amidst the nostalgia of revisiting familiar streets and encountering old acquaintances, Angie grapples with rediscovering lost connections and the significance of cherished memories.

19. A Timeless Christmas (2020)

‘A Timeless Christmas‘ invites viewers into a world of romance and time travel. Helmed by Ron Oliver, the film stars Ryan Paevey as Charles, a handsome inventor from 1903 who mysteriously finds himself transported to modern-day Christmas festivities. There, he meets Megan (Erin Cahill), who helps him navigate the wonders and challenges of the 21st century. As Charles adjusts to the new world around him, sparks fly between him and Megan, leading to a holiday treat that blends nostalgia with contemporary romance. You can watch ‘A Timeless Christmas’ here.

18. Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023)

In Allan Harmon’s ‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane,’ Erica Cerra stars as Heidi Wicks, a newcomer to town with her children Annie (Juliette Hawk) and Garrett (Logan Pierce). Settling into their charming historic home, they stumble upon a hidden Christmas mystery that ignites their curiosity. Local handyman and historian David (Victor Webster) becomes their guide in unraveling the secrets of the past. Along the way, David discovers a surprising personal connection, deepening his involvement in Heidi’s quest and forging unexpected bonds amidst the holiday cheer.

17. Journey Back to Christmas (2016)

‘Journey Back to Christmas’ is a standout Christmas movie due to its unique concoction of time travel, heartfelt storytelling, and festive spirit. Directed by Mel Damski, the film stars Candace Cameron Bure as Hanna, a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels forward in time to 2016. Struggling to adapt, she is aided by kind-hearted townsfolk who help her rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. The film also features Oliver Hudson and Brooke Nevin, adding depth and warmth to the cast. Its compelling plot, touching performances, and nostalgic charm make ‘Journey Back to Christmas’ a beloved holiday classic. You can watch the film here.

16. This Is Christmas (2022)

Set against the enchanting backdrop of London during the Christmas season, this romantic comedy directed by Chris Foggin follows Adam and Emma on their daily commute from the quaint village of Langton to the bustling city. Along their journey, they encounter the same group of passengers every day, forming unexpected connections and festive friendships. The film is a muggle venture of the Harry Potter fame Dean Thomas (Alfred Enoch) alongside Kaya Scodelario, bringing charm and chemistry to this holiday tale.

15. Christmas with the Darlings (2020)

When work meets holiday magic, ‘Christmas with the Darlings‘ truly shines. Directed by Catherine Cyran, the film centers on Jessica Lew (Katrina Law), who is set to leave her executive assistant position but decides to help her boss’s younger brother, Max (Carlo Marks), with his orphaned nieces and nephew during Christmas. As they try to make sense of the festive season together, unexpected bonds form and sparks fly. The film’s storytelling, combined with delightful performances and the enchanting backdrop of Christmas traditions, makes ‘Christmas with the Darlings’ a memorable holiday romance that soothes the heart.

14. Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018)

In ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,’ the magic of the holiday season comes alive in a truly enchanting way. Directed by Sean McNamara, the film transports viewers to the picturesque town of Evergreen, where (Jill Wagner) Lisa discovers a mysterious 25-year-old letter to Santa. Determined to fulfill the letter’s wishes, she partners with Kevin (Mark Deklin), and together, they embark on a heartfelt journey that rekindles community spirit and sparks romance. Infused with nostalgia, romance, and the essence of generosity, this enchanting film crafts a holiday journey that rekindles the enchanting spirit and joyous essence of Christmas. You can watch it here.

13. Holly & Ivy (2020)

In the tale of ‘Holly & Ivy,’ director Dwight H. Little crafts a story where holiday miracles unfold in unexpected ways. Starring Janel Parrish as Melody, a woman who returns to her hometown to care for her dying neighbor’s children, the film explores themes of love, loss, and the power of community. Alongside Melody is Ivy, the neighbor who entrusts her children’s future to Melody’s care. As Melody untangles her own grief and bonds with the children, she learns the true meaning of family and finds hope amidst the Christmas season. ‘Holly & Ivy’ captures the essence of compassion and the transformative magic of love, making it a must-watch for the holidays. You can watch the film here.

12. On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020)

What if a work project turned into a chance for love? In ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas,’ directed by Gary Yates, this delightful scenario unfolds. Starring Mallory Jansen as Jennifer and Tyler Hynes as Aidan, the film follows two game designers tasked with creating a romantic scavenger hunt themed around the 12 days of Christmas. As they collaborate to craft the perfect holiday experience, sparks fly, and they begin to realize their growing feelings for each other. The film’s charming premise, festive atmosphere, and engaging performances make ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas’ a heartwarming treat for the holiday season.

11. Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (2021)

Amidst the charm of the holiday season, ‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas‘ brings forth a storyline of unexpected connections and second chances. Under Peter Benson’s direction, Jessy Schram portrays Elizabeth, a woman with amnesia who finds herself inexplicably drawn to a small town during the Christmas season. As she works to piece together her past, she meets Ben (Brendan Penny), a local who supports her journey of rediscovery. Painted on a canvas of festive celebrations, this heartfelt story delves into themes of identity, love, and community. You can watch the film here.

10. A Holiday Spectacular (2022)

Set against the backdrop of 1958, ‘A Holiday Spectacular‘ follows Ginna Claire Mason’s character, Maggie, as she defies expectations to pursue her dream of dancing live in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. Directed by John Putch, the film captures Maggie’s journey of self-discovery and passion for dance, which leads her to put aside her high-society wedding plans temporarily. Derek Klena co-stars in this enchanting tale of ambition, romance, and the magic of Christmas in the heart of New York City. You can watch ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ here.

9. The Christmas Secret (2014)

Amidst life’s challenges, Christine finds herself at a crossroads after losing her job and recovering from an accident in ‘The Christmas Secret,’ directed by Norma Bailey. However, her fortunes take a magical turn when she uncovers a family heirloom that holds unexpected powers. John Reardon and Bethany Joy Lenz star in this story of resilience and the transformative spirit of Christmas. As Christine embraces hope and new beginnings, ‘The Christmas Secret’ promises to enchant audiences with its touching themes and uplifting message of miracles and second chances. You can watch the film here.

8. The Christmas Train (2017)

Embark on a heartwarming journey with ‘The Christmas Train,’ where the magic of the holidays unfolds aboard a cross-country rail adventure. Directed by Ron Oliver, this enchanting film stars Dermot Mulroney as Tom Langdon, a disillusioned journalist who boards the train to fulfill a promise to his late father. Along the way, he reconnects with his former flame, Eleanor (Kimberly Williams-Paisley). The star-studded cast, including Danny Glover and Joan Cusack, brings depth to this tale of redemption and rediscovery. As the train chugs through picturesque landscapes, ‘The Christmas Train’ fills us with the spirit of the season, reminding us that the journey is often more important than the destination. You can watch it here.

7. Christmas with Holly (2012)

‘Christmas with Holly,’ directed by Allan Arkush, delivers a touching holiday story centered around the themes of family and new beginnings. The film stars Sean Faris as Mark, a man who steps in to care for his orphaned niece, Holly (Josie Gallina). As they navigate their new life together, they move to a small, close-knit town where they meet Maggie (Eloise Mumford), a toy shop owner with her own emotional scars. Through the magic of the holiday season and the warmth of community, ‘Christmas with Holly’ weaves a tapestry of healing, love, and the importance of family, making it a perfect Christmas watch. You can stream it here.

6. Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022)

Just four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens’ life takes an unexpected turn in ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.’ Directed by David Winning, the story begins with Elizabeth receiving a mysterious voicemail from an unknown number. In the message, an unfamiliar man’s voice makes a heartfelt plea for a second chance with the love of his life. Starring Holland Roden, this film evokes intrigue and emotion as Elizabeth embarks on a journey to uncover the story behind the voicemail. With its rich plot and themes of love and forgiveness, ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ offers a warm and cozy holiday experience. You can watch it here.

5. My Christmas Family Tree (2021)

In ‘My Christmas Family Tree,’ directed by Jason Bourque, the holidays bring unexpected surprises and heartfelt discoveries. The film stars Aimee Teegarden as Vanessa, a young woman who, after taking a DNA test, learns about family members she never knew existed. Invited to spend Christmas with her newfound relatives, Vanessa navigates the joys and challenges of integrating into a family during the festive season. This story beautifully captures the essence of family, belonging, and the magic of holiday reunions, making it a perfect addition to your Christmas movie watchlist.

4. Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ an adorable Christmas comedy-drama helmed by director Terry Ingram, unfolds with a unique holiday twist. Penned by Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad, the film introduces viewers to three brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew W. Walker). Their lives take an unexpected turn when they find themselves unexpectedly caring for a baby just before Christmas. Alongside Margaret Colin, the cast brings to life a blend of comedic moments and touching exchanges as the brothers tread the challenges and joys of parenthood during the festive season. You can watch ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ here.

3. A Biltmore Christmas (2023)

Directed by John Putch, ‘A Biltmore Christmas‘ unveils an enchanting tale where Lucy, a scriptwriter, finds herself on a transformative journey. Tasked with scripting a holiday movie remake, Lucy’s adventure takes an unexpected turn during a tour of the Biltmore estate. A mishap with an hourglass transports her back to 1946, plunging her into a charming world of yesteryear. Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha lead the cast, portraying Lucy’s journey through time as she unpacks love, nostalgia, and the timeless magic of Christmas. This film’s unique selling point is its historical intrigue and holiday cheer at the iconic Biltmore estate.

2. A Christmas Visitor (2002)

In the holiday drama ‘A Christmas Visitor,’ masterfully directed by Christopher Leitch, the McBride family deals with the enduring grief of losing their son in the Vietnam War years earlier. Amidst strained relationships and unresolved emotions, their Christmas takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of a mysterious guest on Christmas Eve. Meredith Baxter, William Devane, and Dean McDermott deliver strong performances, portraying the family’s journey through themes of forgiveness, healing, and the transformative power of reconciliation during the festive season. ‘A Christmas Visitor’ poignantly illustrates how the holiday spirit can bring hope and renewal to those touched by loss and longing.

1. Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022)

Directed by Rich Newey and starring Kim Matula and Ian Harding, ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always‘ unfolds as Katherine, embodying the Ghost of Christmas Present, guides a soul to rediscover his Christmas spirit. This year, however, brings an unexpected twist that challenges Katherine and her charge. Through its unique blend of supernatural intrigue and heartfelt holiday themes, the film encapsulates audiences with its imaginative storytelling and poignant messages of redemption and second chances. ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’ offers a refreshing take on the Christmas movie genre, making it a must-watch addition to any Christmassy viewing list. You can watch the film here.

Read More: Best Hallmark-Like Holiday Movies on Netflix