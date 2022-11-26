Where Was Hallmark’s A Holiday Spectacular Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by John Putch, Hallmark’s ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ is a romantic drama film set in 1958 that follows the story of Maggie, a Philadelphia heiress who sets on a journey of self-discovery in New York City where her dream to dance live on stage becomes true. Putting her societal-imposed wedding plans on hold, Maggie sneaks up to New York City and lives her life on her terms while performing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

The heartfelt and feel-good movie continues the trend of Hallmark’s traditional Christmas-themed comedies that bring the holiday spirit into your living rooms. The beautiful locations elevate the Christmas spirit of the movie. Therefore, viewers must be curious to know where ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ was shot and the spectacular cast that stars in the film. In that case, we have gathered everything you need to know about the filming locations and cast of ‘A Holiday Spectacular.’

A Holiday Spectacular Filming Locations

Set in 1958 New York City, ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ was filmed entirely in the Hudson Valley region in New York State, especially in New York City, Newburgh Garrison, Kingston, and Staatsburg. Principal photography presumably began in February 2022 and was wrapped within a month by March of the same year. By choosing to shoot the film on location, the production unit gives the viewers an immersive experience and adds authenticity to the narrative. Let’s not waste any time and traverse all the specific sites that appear in the Hallmark movie!

New York City, New York State

A few of the scenes of the film were shot in and around New York City displaying the authentic city life vibe of the location. The film features the entertainment theatre and venue of the Radio City Music Hall, which is the headquarters for the Rockettes, the dream dance company Maggie joins. Known as the ‘Showplace of the Nation,’ Radio City Music Hall is situated at 1260 Avenue of the Americas, within the Rockefeller Center, in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood.

The Eveready Diner at Hyde Park in New York City was also used for filming a few scenes of the movie. Themed as a retro diner, the location was perfect for the film set in the 1950s. Filming began at the Eveready Diner on February 15, 2022. Owing to its stunning landscape and production facilities, the city is a popular filming location, and films such as ‘American Psycho,’ ‘Spiderman,’ and ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ were shot in the city.

Newburgh, New York State

The scene in the film, ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ featuring the former Karpeles Manuscript Library was shot in the city of Newburgh. The biggest private collection of significant original manuscript papers is housed in the Karpeles Library. It is located at 94 Broadway. The archives include a variety of subjects, including literature, science, religion, political history, and art.

Some of the priceless archives include the United States Bill of Rights’ original draft, The original manuscript of The Wedding March’s music sheet, Einstein’s famous equation E=Mc2, the Thanksgiving Proclamation signed by George Hanson, the first President to preside over the United States under the Articles of Confederation, Roget’s Thesaurus, Webster’s Dictionary, and over a million other pieces.

Kingston and Garrison, New York State

A Few of the scenes of the film have been shot in the cities of Kingston and Garrison in the Mid-Hudson valley region. Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston and a property in Garrison known as the Samuel Sloan estate were used in the film to capture the vintage 1950s aesthetic. The Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) at 601 Broadway is originally know as the Broadway Theater and Community Theatre. It is one of only three pre-World War II theaters still standing in the Hudson Valley and the only one from that era in the city. It was constructed as a Classical Revival structure in 1926.

The Sloan Estate also known as the Oulagisket or Lisburne Grange, is a historic estate located in Garrison was built in the 19th century. The main house is a two and a half story stuccoed masonry structure decorated in an Italianate design. The mansion was constructed by Samuel Sloan and his wife, Margaret Elmendorf Sloan as their vacation home.

A Holiday Spectacular Cast

Ginna Clair Mason essays the role of Maggie in the Hallmark movie. She may seem like a familiar face to many of you as she features in the Broadway stage play, ‘Wicked’ and has also done movies such as ‘Broadway Rising.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Hallmark film are Carolyn McCormick (Elisabeth Bingham), Derek Klena (John), Byron Jennings (Grant Bingham), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Alice), Elle Graper (Lucy), Larissa Schmitz (Janet), Sinem Gulturk (Ava), and Dylan S. Wallach (Ben).

