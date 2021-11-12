Hallmark’s My Christmas Family Tree: Filming and Cast Details

‘My Christmas Family Tree’ is a Christmas-time romantic drama that follows Vanessa, who discovers an entirely new part of her family. With no one to spend the holidays with, she is surprised when a DNA test informs her of the family that she never knew existed. In keeping with the holiday spirit, her newfound relatives invite Vanessa over to spend Christmas, only for our leading lady to receive some troubling news.

Directed by Jason Bourque and written by Mark Hefti, this holiday film hits all the right notes and oozes with the Christmas spirit. The homely atmosphere and flashes of snow-covered backyards festooned with decorations give the film an appropriately festive backdrop. If you’re wondering about the filming locations and the details of the talented cast ensemble of ‘My Christmas Family Tree,’ we’ve got the story!

My Christmas Family Tree Filming Locations

The film is set predominantly in Connecticut, where Vanessa’s newfound family lives, but was seemingly shot in British Columbia. Principal photography began around late August 2021 and wrapped up by September 13, 2021. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations that were used to bring the movie to life.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘My Christmas Family Tree’ was seemingly shot almost entirely in Vancouver, British Columbia, using multiple indoor and outdoor locations. The picturesque neighborhoods, urban crowds, and surrounding natural beauty that Vancouver offers provided the production with a wide variety of backdrops for filming. It seems like a few scenes were filmed on-location around residential areas, while more were shot using the interiors of a home.

The countryside in the outskirts of Vancouver was likely used to shoot scenes depicting Vanessa and Kristopher’s drive to Richard’s family home. The production also seems to have spent some time around filming lots, which could mean that a few scenes might have been shot on sets.

My Christmas Family Tree Cast

The cast is led by Aimee Teegarden, who essays the character of Vanessa. Aimee is no newcomer to Hallmark films and has essayed roles in ‘A New Year’s Resolution’ and ‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle.’ The actress is also well-known for her performances on ‘Star-Crossed,’ ‘Aim High,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ and ‘The Ranch,’ among others. Across from Vanessa is veteran Hallmark actor Andrew Walker as Kristopher. Andrew is recognized for his work on various productions, such as ‘The Perfect Catch,’ ‘Love Struck Café,’ ‘Bottled with Love,’ ‘The 27-Hour Day,’ ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ and many others.

James Tupper steps into the role of Vanessa’s “surprise relative,” Richard. James is well known for ABC’s ‘Men in Trees,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘A Million Little Things,’ and ‘Revenge.’ The supporting cast of ‘My Christmas Family Tree’ includes Ava Telek (Caitlyn), V.G. Winter (Mr. Holden), Georgia Mae Orchard (Emilia), Lisa Paxton (Grandma Helene), Marcie Nestman (Aunt Sandra), and Ranon Lucas (young boy Angel).

