Hallmark Orders ‘The Mistletoe Match’; Begins Filming in Montreal Next Month

Christmas will come in the summer in Quebec with Hallmark’s rom-com ‘The Mistletoe Match’! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network’s latest TV movie project will begin filming in Montreal in August, with production expected to last for three weeks. Details regarding the cast and crew have not yet been disclosed.

A holiday-themed movie filled with familial love and festive magic, ‘The Mistletoe Match’ is set in a suburban community in Illinois and narrates the humorous tale of two meddling mothers and their adult children. Barbara, a retired accountant, joins the town’s Christmas Committee, led by Kath, her complete opposite. Kath, however, takes a liking to Barbara’s son, Shane, seeing him as a worthy partner for her daughter, while Barbara plans to set Kath’s daughter, Lauren, up with her son. Their misguided attempts to arrange a romantic match for their children involve a series of intricate schemes, resulting in numerous misunderstandings. Although Shane and Lauren are unwittingly caught up in these misadventures, they gradually find common ground, leading to unforeseen holiday magic.

‘The Mistletoe Match’ is expected to premiere during the holiday season later in the year. Hallmark is preparing a robust lineup of holiday films, with numerous filmmakers currently helming similar projects. One such film, ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,’ is currently being produced in Kansas City, Missouri. Directed by John Putch, this sports-themed rom-com stars Hunter King as an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs who tries to win the “Fan of the Year” contest during Christmas. As is typical of the genre, a romantic twist arrives with Tyler Hynes’ portrayal as the Director of Fan Engagement who evaluates the competition, leading to a professional relationship that becomes personal. Alongside ‘The Mistletoe Match’ and ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,’ Hallmark is also producing ‘Five Gold Rings,’ ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter,’ and ‘The Lights of Christmas,’ among many others, ensuring a festive lineup for its viewers.

Montreal, Quebec, is already a popular destination for Hallmark’s holiday films, and it has a rich history of hosting many of the network’s projects. Though ‘The Mistletoe Match’ takes place in Illinois, the production will nevertheless join the prestigious lineup of romance productions filmed in Montreal, including iconic films such as the Ryan Gosling-Rachel McAdams love story ‘The Notebook,’ the Tom Hanks-Catherine Zeta-Jones comedy ‘The Terminal,’ and the Brad Pitt-Cate Blanchett drama ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.’

