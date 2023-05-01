Where Was The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Filmed?

Inexplicably reverent in its ability to encapsulate the notions of time and existence, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ follows the story of Benjamin Button, a man who ages in reverse. Helmed by David Fincher, the 2008 fantasy romantic drama movie is loosely based on a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Defining the accepted notions of acceptance and the woe of parting from your loved ones, the storyline spans from 1918-2015.

The movie features Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Mahershala Ali, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond, Jason Flemyng, Elias Koteas, and Tilda Swinton. With a poignant narrative that binds viewers in a spell, it holds a significant allure. Adding to that are the picturesque locations that help accentuate the visuals and depict the vivacity of the story. As it moves through Benjamin’s curious life, his inner strife takes him on numerous travels. So, if you are just as interested to find out about the different locations featured in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ don’t look beyond. We have all the answers for you right here!

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Filming Locations

‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ was filmed in California, Louisiana, Québec, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India, and Cambodia, specifically in Los Angeles County, the New Orleans Metropolitan Area, Morgan City, Donaldsonville, Montréal, St. Thomas, and Varanasi. The principal photography for the Brad Pitt starter commenced on November 6th, 2006, and was reportedly wrapped up on May 30th, 2007. Here are some additional details about the filming sites.

Los Angeles County, California

Numerous outdoor and interior sequences of ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ were lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the US. The production team set up camp in prominent cities like Los Angeles and Burbank. While the scenes of Benjamin at war were recorded at various outdoor sites, the scenes of the cargo ship were shot on the S.S. Lane Victory, Pier 94, San Pedro in Los Angeles, California.

The cargo ship was utilized in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War and was preserved as a museum ship in 1989. The rare Victory ship is a designated US National Historic Landmark and attracts many visitors annually. Given its diverse landscape and various tax incentives for movie and TV production, Los Angeles County is a filming hotspot. Besides, it is home to some of the biggest film studios worldwide and has a vast network of talented actors and crew. Hit TV shows and movies like ‘Succession,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ feature LA County’s locales.

New Orleans Metropolitan Area, Louisiana

As the movie’s timeline begins in the late 1920s, choosing a site that could add significant character was essential. For this purpose, several sequences were shot across the New Orleans Metropolitan Area. The scenes depicting the Nolan House were shot at 2707 Coliseum Street in the central city of New Orleans, a historic mansion built in 1832. Meanwhile, the English Channel beach scenes were recorded in Mandeville, a city in St. Tammany Parish. Furthermore, the cast and crew lensed some important sequences in LaPlace, a census-designated place in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Other Locations in Louisiana

Other locations in Louisiana were also chosen to shoot interior and exterior sequences. Specifically, the production team visited Morgan City in the St. Mary and Lower St. Martin parishes and Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish. The former is a city famous for its Cajun cuisine, while the latter is known for its well-preserved historic district.

Québec, Canada

In addition to shooting in several exterior locations around Montréal, the production team of ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ taped numerous interior sequences in the Cite du Cinema Studio at 1777 Carrie Derick Street in the city’s Technoparc. It is famously known as the Studios of Paris and was founded by the film director and producer Luc Besson. Montréal is the second most populous city in Canada and is known for its breathtaking green spaces and as a venue for some of the world’s biggest sports and cultural events.

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Most of the ship scenes in the movie were shot in St. Thomas to give a realistic element to the gravity of the scenes. One of the three largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, it is home to beautiful beaches, snorkeling spots, and historical landmarks. St. Thomas is famous for its pirate history and has hosted the production of the TV show ‘White House Plumbers.’

Varanasi, India

As Caroline reads to Daisy and recalls Benjamin’s travels around the globe, the Assi Ghat features significantly in the backdrop. Situated in the Indian city of Varanasi, the riverside landing on the banks of the River Ganga is of high cultural and religious significance. Known as the City of Light, Varanasi is thronged by tourists, scholars, and students worldwide and is considered symbolic of enlightenment, death, and spirituality. Hence, it served as an apt filming site to indicate Benjamin slowly hurtling toward his imminent end in the movie.

Cambodia

Lastly, a few scenes were shot around Cambodia to showcase the travels that take Benjamin around the world. The Southeast Asian country has a rich terrain, ranging from magnificent mountains, low-lying plains, a lush-green delta region, and a beautiful coastline. It is a popular tourist destination with several historical and archaeological sites. The movies ‘No Escape,’ ‘In the Mood for Love,’ and ‘Two Brothers’ were also filmed in Cambodia.

