The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Begins Filming in LA, San Francisco, and Austin in the Fall

Secrets and mysteries will continue to haunt Hannah Hall soon! The filming of the second season of Apple TV+’s thriller series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me‘ will start in Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, and Austin, Texas, in the fall. Josh Singer, who developed the series with Laura Dave based on the latter’s novel of the same name, serves as a showrunner with the newly joined Aaron Zelman.

In the first season, the loving couple Hannah and Owen spend their days and nights in an idyllic haze, only until Owen abruptly disappears one day, leaving a single note with two words, “protect her.” He is referring to his child and Hannah’s stepdaughter, Bailey, with whom the diligent wife heads to Texas. The teenager is inclined towards finding answers, and Hannah seeks to protect her from shadowy forces, which makes it clear that the two don’t see eye to eye. They nevertheless find answers, uncovering the truth about Owen being the son-in-law of a crime syndicate’s lawyer, Nicholas. After his wife and Nicholas’ daughter were killed, Owen took Bailey and fled after selling the family’s secrets and gaining witness protection privileges.

As the installment concludes, Hannah opts to accept Nicholas’ protection in return for him getting to know his granddaughter, Bailey. The catch is that the protection does not extend to Owen, and the syndicate will still hunt him for his actions. Hannah and Bailey have a precious mother-daughter moment as they hold hands and make peace with their choice. The final few minutes of the episode skip to five years later and depict Owen showing up in his wife’s shop wearing a disguise, assuring her of his undying love before leaving once again.

The ending received mixed reactions from the show’s viewers and the source novel’s readers. Many are now glad for the continuation of Hannah, Owen, and Bailey’s story, hoping for a happy family reunion. “Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel,” said lead actress and executive producer

Jennifer Garner in a statement. “I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to season two! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter,” she added.

Laura Dave was initially content with the story’s conclusion but more recently revealed that she was open to continuing the narrative. “What I will say is, I had no intention of writing a sequel,” she said in an interview. “I had no intention of it when I was writing the first one. It was closed for me. Over time, and thinking about the way that readers have engaged so intensely with that last scene — in good and bad ways, people either love it or some people are like, ‘How dare you not put them back together!’ — I’ve been asked some questions around this in different capacities, and I started thinking about what the answers are. So now I don’t know. I can imagine the world in which that sequel could come to be,” the writer added.

The second season, based on the source novel’s sequel that will be published ahead of the installment’s premiere in 2025, will feature Garner as Hannah. The returnees are expected to include Angourie Rice as Bailey, Aisha Tyler as Jules, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen, and David Morse as Nicholas.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin were also the filming locations of the first season of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’ The City of Angels previously housed the production of ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ and ‘Sharp Objects.’ Similar shows and films shot in San Francisco are ‘The OA’ and ‘Devs,’ while those lensed in Austin include ‘Hypnotic’ and ‘The Leftovers.’

Read More: Tim Allen’s ABC Series ‘Shifting Gears’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in the Fall