Where Is The Last Thing He Told Me Filmed?

Laura Dave, the author of the 2021 eponymous novel, co-created Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ alongside Josh Singer, which follows Hannah, a happily married woman who leads a content life with her husband Owen and his 16-year-old daughter Bailey. However, things turn upside down when he mysteriously disappears by sending a note which says to protect Bailey. Now, Hannah must work with her stepdaughter to get to the bottom of her husband’s sudden disappearance.

The thriller drama series features stellar onscreen performances from several talented names, including Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, and Augusto Aguilera. The thrilling background music works well with the suspenseful narrative, keeping the viewers hooked on the series through each episode. Moreover, the dark visuals and the inclusion of different backdrops, including Owen’s workplace and Bailey’s high school, add more pace to the already enthralling storyline. At the same time, it also makes one curious about the filming sites of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

The Last Thing He Told Me Filming Locations

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ is filmed in Texas and California, specifically in Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sausalito. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the drama show commenced in early May 2022 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Hannah and Bailey as they try to look for Owen and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Apple TV+ series!

Austin, Texas

The production team of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ sets up camp in the capital city of Texas, that is, Austin, to lens many pivotal sequences for the series. For instance, they utilize the premise of the Austin American Statesman building at 8000 Metropolis Drive Building A in Austin, especially the parking lot, probably to tape the scenes involving Owen’s workplace. As for Bailey’s high school scenes, they are possibly recorded in and around The University of Texas in Austin.

There are a couple more locations in the capital city of Texas that get featured in the series, including Lady Bird Lake, Butterfly Bridge on Shoal Creek Boulevard, and East 5th Street. Besides ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ Austin has hosted the production of many film projects, such as ‘Sin City,’ ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,’ and ‘Blood Simple.’

Los Angeles, California

During the filming schedule of the inaugural iteration of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ Jennifer Garner and the rest of the crew members were spotted lensing numerous key portions of the series in and around Los Angeles. Given the city’s ties to the Hollywood industry and its vast and diverse landscape, LA makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects, including this thriller series.

Other Locations in California

Apart from Los Angeles, the production team of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ travels to a few other parts of California as well. The city of San Francisco is one of the prominent filming sites that feature in the series. In particular, the cast and crew set up camp in Oracle Park at 24 Willie Mays Plaza to tape a series of important portions. In addition, the locales of the city of Sausalito in Marin County feature in the Angourie Rice starrer as well.

