Icelene Jones: ODB’s Widow is His Estate Adminstrator Today

Russell Jones, a.k.a. Ol’ Dirty Bastard, a founding member of the rap group Wu-Tang Clan, famously charted a successful solo career from the late 90s to the early 2000s. In the documentary ‘Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys,’ numerous people from ODB’s life—from musical collaborators to family members—come together to explore his fascinating life, all the way up to his tragic death on November 13, 2004. Naturally, his widow, Icelene Jones, who knew the rapper even before his career took off, shares heartfelt and penetrating insight into the man behind the bigger-than-life artist. As such, Icelene’s own professional and personal life becomes a source of intrigue.

Icelene Jones Married ODB in 1991

Icelene Jones met ODB back when he was simply Russell Jones—better known by his chosen name, Ason Unique. The pair met at her 16th birthday party, and although they had a rocky start, they eventually ended up together shortly after. While ODB pursued his music career, the couple—now parents of three kids—saw many hardships, such as the six months when Icelene and her kids were living in a shelter. Nonetheless, their relationship persevered—and by 1991, the couple tied the knot. Two years later, in 1993, ODB’s Wu-Tang Clan released their debut album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),’ gaining popular and critical recognition.

As such, ODB has always had the support of Icelene and his family. However, as he started his solo career, his marriage suffered under the weight of various affairs with other women. His infidelity led to many arguments, and Icelene often threatened to divorce him. By 1998, things worsened, especially as Ason reportedly attempted to assault Icelene. A month after he pled guilty to the same, the rapper had to be ordered to pay $35,000 in back child support to his wife. Even so, despite the complications within their relationship, the two continued to love and care for one another. In 2004, when news came of ODB’s death due to an overdose, Icelene and her kids were one of the first to arrive on the scene after the authorities.

Icelene Jones is the Administrator of ODB’s Estate

Since Russell Jones’ death, his family has taken up the job of honoring his legacy and keeping his memory—as an individual and a rapper—alive. Naturally, his wife, Icelene Jones, became the administrator of his estate and took over the business side of his artistry. Meanwhile, her son, Bar-sun, a.k.a. Young Dirty Bastard, took charge of continuing his father’s musical legacy.

Over the years, Icelene has dealt with the industry’s inner workings in various ways. In 2013, Rock the Bells festival organizers attempted to create a hologram after the singer, reminiscent of the famous Tupac hologram. Even though Icelene wasn’t against the concept on its own, the organizer’s lack of approval from or communication with her compelled her to file a cease and desist order against them. In the end, Rock the Bells were able to go through with their ODB hologram idea. By the late 2010s, when Sony Pictures was in talks of creating a biopic after ODB, they reached out to her, and the process of bringing the right people together began. Nevertheless, the project entered a state of stasis.

Eventually, in 2020, for the 25th anniversary of ODB’s debut solo album, ‘Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version,’ Icelene carried out a collaboration with Rhino Records and re-released a remastered version of the album. Although she had other plans of hosting a big event in celebration of the anniversary, the same fell through in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, she commemorated the album’s milestone by supporting Amazon’s short documentary on her husband.

Shortly afterward, Icelene started working on the documentary, ‘Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys,’ under her own production. The filmmakers behind the project, Jason Pollard and Sam Pollard ended up finding a lot of archival footage in Icelene’s home videos, which she had captured on her camcorder. Since her participation in the documentary, she has also participated in its promotion. Recently, Icelene and her kids made an appearance on Access Hollywood to discuss the project. Thus, through her work, she hopes to showcase a different yet unseen side of her husband to the audience that so dearly loves his artistry.

Icelene Jones’ Life is Filled With a Big Loving Family

Outside of Icelene Jones’ professional endeavors, her personal life remains equally lively. In 2007, she gave birth to her fourth child, Qa’Saun, and now remains an active participant in all her kids’ lives. While Qa’Saun, a teenager, still lives with his mother, who seems to be based in Georgia, her other kids, Shaquita, Taniqua, and Bar-sun, have all grown up and started families of their own. As such, Icelene has become a grandmother to several grandkids, including Xia-Moon and Bar-sun Jr., with whom she enjoys spending her days.

Consequently, Icelene’s social media accounts—primarily her Instagram—oversee consistent updates about her family life. Recently, she celebrated a number of birthdays—from her sister, Tisheka, to her 75-year-old father and her oldest daughter, Taniqua. She also celebrated her own birthday this past April as she turned 55. Icelene continues to be immensely proud of her kids for their achievements and never fails to showcase her support. Similarly, she remembers her late husband, Russell Jones, in fond memories and proudly carries his legacy.

Read More:Sareena LaPan: Where is James LaPan’s Wife Now?