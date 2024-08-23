Sareena LaPan: Where is James LaPan’s Wife Now?

When the police arrived at Sareena LaPan’s door in July 2018, she was unprepared for what was about to unfold. They questioned her about her husband, James LaPan, and his possible involvement in the murder of Nicolas Morelos. Although her initial responses didn’t assist the investigation, Sareena later admitted lying during that first interview and thoroughly explained what had happened. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Stone Cold,’ Sareena explains why she initially lied to the police and how she eventually played a crucial role in solving the case.

Sareena LaPan Lied to the Police in the First Interview

Sareena and James LaPan were in a covenant marriage and lived in Tucson, Arizona, with their two children. James worked as a safety inspector for Marana Aerospace Solutions, but their life was far from normal beneath the surface. Sareena claimed that while their marriage began on good terms, James became increasingly abusive and intimidating over the years. She grew fearful of him, especially when he started having an affair with Jessica Stillwell, which he made no effort to conceal. Sareena alleged that James would bring Jessica home for dinner and expected her to cook for both.

When the police contacted Sareena and inquired about her husband’s whereabouts on the night of July 18, 2016, she lied. She told them that James had been home with her, slept at 9 pm, and woke up at 5 am. In reality, she had woken up that morning to find James in the bathroom with a bloodied arm. James had instructed her to remember that he was home all night, and she initially complied with his demand. However, a few weeks later, while watching a Lifetime movie about abusive relationships, Sareena realized she needed to take action. She went to the police, confessed the truth, and became a key witness for the prosecution.

Sareena LaPan is an Army Veteran Today

After James was arrested in connection to the murder, Sareena knew it was time to start over. She initiated divorce proceedings, determined to protect herself and her children, stating that she was “done being pushed around by some very specific people.” With the unwavering support of her friends, Sareena reclaimed her power by sharing her story. Since then, she has appeared in several interviews and documentary series that have covered the murder, openly discussing her experiences. Her cooperation with the police played a massive role in securing the justice that Nicolas deserved.

Sareena served in the U.S. Army, dedicating her life to the military from 1995 until her retirement in 2019 as a Master Sergeant. She closed a very important chapter of her life with nothing but contentment. Reflecting on her past, she realized that she had lost sight of who she truly was during her time with James. However, with time, she has managed to move on and gain a fresh perspective on life. She understands that moving on from a problematic relationship like hers won’t be easy, but she is determined to fight for her future and reclaim her sense of self.

Sareena’s New Home With Her Children is Brimming With Happiness

Sareena has embraced a fresh start in Paradise, California, where she has built a new life with her children, James and Marie. These two are the center of her world, and she takes pride in documenting their journey together. From celebrating birthdays to capturing the everyday joys of their lives, such as their playful antics around the house, Sareena finds solace and Happiness in these moments. She often shares these treasured memories with her close circle of friends and family, who have stood by her through her challenges. They continue to offer their unwavering support, cheering her on as she navigates this new chapter in her life, filled with hope and resilience.

