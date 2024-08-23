James LaPan: Where is Nicholas Morelos’ Killer Now?

One morning in July 2018, Kristina Trepanitis grew concerned when her fiancé, Nicholas Morelos, failed to send his usual messages. Deciding to check on him, she went to his home and found him in a disturbing scene—riddled with bullets, naked, and lying in his bed with a bullet lodged in his forehead. Shocked and horrified, Kristina immediately contacted the police, prompting a search for the killer. As investigators gathered tips and evidence, they focused on James LaPan, Nicholas’ colleague, and eventually brought him to court. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode ‘Stone Cold’ explores the evidence that led to LaPan’s conviction and delves into the possible motivations behind the crime.

James LaPan’s Wife Initially Became His Alibi Witness

James LaPan lived with his wife, Sareena LaPan, in Tucson, Arizona. He worked as a safety inspector at Marana Aerospace Solutions, where Nicholas, his colleague, served as the Director of Maintenance. Although their interactions were infrequent, they had clashed during these brief encounters. James viewed Nicholas as rude and arrogant. On one occasion, Nicholas reprimanded James for parking in a restricted area, and on another, he criticized him for using a personal tablet during work hours.

Weeks before the murder, James had approached Jeff Johnson, the HR director at Marana Aerospace Solutions, with a request to take action against Nicholas. Although the complaint was not taken seriously, it came to light when the police investigated potential rivalries involving Nicholas. James was brought in for questioning, where he stated that he had gone to bed at 9 pm on July 17 and did not wake up until 5 am the next day. According to the police’s timeline, the crime had occurred around 4 am that morning. James’ wife, Sareena, supported his alibi, confirming his whereabouts and effectively clearing him as a suspect.

Forensic Evidence and Witness Testimonies Led to James’ Arrest

While the police were exploring other leads, John Morelos, Nicholas’ brother, took it upon himself to investigate. During his inquiries, a friend informed him that James LaPan had visited a shop to acquire a tool for repairing a silencer. John relayed this information to the police, prompting them to refocus their investigation on James. They obtained a search warrant for James’ home and uncovered several pieces of evidence. Among the items found were 18 boxes of .45 caliber bullets, two spent shell casings that matched those used in Nicholas’ murder, and an empty box for a silencer.

In addition to the evidence found in James’ home, the police discovered work pants with blood stains on top of a cupboard. His car was also examined, revealing fibers from a carpet, and both items were sent for testing. The case against him strengthened when a witness came forward claiming they had seen James with a bandaged arm the day after the murder. The most damning evidence emerged when Sareena LaPan, James’ wife, contacted the police again. She admitted that she had initially lied during her first round of questioning. Sareena revealed that, although she had seen James go to bed at 9 pm, she had later observed him in the bathroom the following morning, washing himself and suspecting that she saw blood on him. She confessed that she had been in an abusive relationship and had been afraid to disclose the truth.

The police reviewed James’ initial interrogation and found that he had mentioned an affair with Jessica Stillwell, who was also Nicholas’ ex-girlfriend. Jessica’s relationship with Nicholas ended badly after he cheated on her and asked her to move out. On the day of the murder, James received a text from Jessica naming the victim’s dog. She explained that she was letting her boyfriend know the type of dog she wanted. Forensic reports confirmed that the blood found at the crime scene matched James’ and that the carpet fibers were identical to those found at the scene. This evidence was sufficient for the police to arrest James for the murder.

James LaPan is in Prison Today

James LaPan faced charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. His trial commenced in November 2018 and lasted nine days, during which testimonies and evidence were presented. Ultimately, he was found guilty of both charges. The court sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge and a concurrent 10-year, 6-month sentence for the burglary charge. In August 2020, he appealed his conviction, but the appeal was denied. He is currently serving his life sentence at the Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, where he will remain for the rest of his life.

Read More: Brenda McCutcheon: Where is Dr. Frank McCutcheon’s Killer Now?