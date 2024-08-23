Kristy Trepanitis: Where is Nick Morelos’ Fiancee Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Stone Cold’ focuses on the gruesome murder of Nicole “Nick” Morelos in his Tuscon house in 2016. His fiancée, Kristina “Kristy” Trepanitis, discovered his body, after which her life turned upside down. She features in the episode and talks about her life with Nicole and how they were looking forward to growing old together. Kristy also opens up about the aftermath of his passing, raising questions about her whereabouts in the minds of the viewers.

Kristy Trepanitis and Nicole Morelos Had Their Future All Mapped Out

In 2016, ex-Marine and Marana Aerospace Solutions employee Nicole “Nick” Morelos first locked eyes with the love of his life, Kristina “Kristy” Trepanitis, after going through a divorce and failed relationships with different women, mostly from work. As they got to know each other, they learned that they had similar tastes, which made the foundation of their relationship stronger with time. Their relationship was built on honesty, and they both agreed to let go of each other’s past and focus on the future ahead of them. She also shared her love for dogs with him, allowing him to get close to his pitbull named Smokey.

By July of the same year, both were head over heels in love, so they got engaged. At the time, the couple was planning to move in together and spend the rest of their lives together. With so much to look forward to, Kristy was excited for the future. Since the beginning of their loving relationship, Nicole had a habit of waking her up with “good morning” texts. So, when he failed to text her on the morning of July 18, 2016, she had a reason to become concerned. After not being able to contact him virtually, she decided to visit his Tuscan apartment herself and check up on him.

Upon arriving at his house, Kristy went to the master bedroom and was greeted with the horrific site of her fiancé lying dead on the floor with eight gunshot wounds. Wasting no time, she called 911 and informed the authorities about the murder; an investigation ensued. When the police took over the case and questioned her, she was fully cooperative with them and provided all the details that could prove to be vital for solving the murder.

Kristy Trepanitis is a Seasoned Clinical Dietician Based in Arizona

Before getting together with Nicole, Kristina “Kristy” Trepanitis had made a great life of her own. Growing up under the love and support of her family, she graduated from high school with flying colors and dreams of working in the food and nutrition industry. With her sights set on her ambitions, she went to Northern Illinois University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics degree. In 2011, the next step she took in her academic and professional journey was completing her internship in Dietetics at Iowa State University.

Given her knowledge and experience in the field, she began working in skilled nursing care facilities in 2012 and became a Registered Dietitian in Tucson, Arizona. According to reports, after gaining a few years of experience, she bagged a job at Foothill Rehabilitation Center in 2014. It is a rehabilitation center situated at 2250 North Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, that promotes physical as well as emotional well-being and creates a home-like atmosphere for the patients residing there.

Residing in Tuscon, Arizona, Kristy Trepanitis works under Crandall Corporate Dietitians, an organization that strives to exceed its customers’ expectations and provide them with support from competent dieticians. As of 2023, she has been reportedly employed as a Clinical Dietician Senior, thanks to her years of experience and excellent service. On the personal front, not much is known about her other than the fact that she still misses Nicole and keeps his memories alive in her heart.

