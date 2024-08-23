Jessica Stilwell: Where is Nick Morelos’ Ex-Girlfriend Now?

When Nicholas “Nick” Morelos was found heinously killed inside his own home in July 2018, it honestly shocked the entire Marana, Arizona, community to the very core. This much has actually even been explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Stone Cold,’ especially as it ultimately came to light he had been killed at the hands of his co-worker James LaPan. As for Jessica, she is connected to this matter in two ways: she is one of Nick’s ex-girlfriends as well as James’ mistress.

Jessica Stillwell Was Wronged by Nick Morelos

According to the original production, it was back around early 2017 that Nick and Jessica first came across one another as she joined his workplace at Marana Aerospace, only for them to soon get together. The truth is what followed was a whirlwind romance of sorts, resulting in them even moving in together, that is, until he suddenly broke things off and kicked her out six months later. Jessica later discovered he’d done so because he’d found a new partner, resulting in her once going as far as to follow them home and force her way inside.

Nevertheless, believing it to be an isolated incident, Nick never pressed charge, and she wasn’t brought up again until he was found shot to death inside his own home. Jessica’s alibi was that she was with her young daughter at the time, which is not a concrete alibi; it held up for officials, and they subsequently zeroed in on James LaPan. However, little did they know Jessica and James were actually romantically involved – he was cheating on his wife with her, and Sareena LaPan had once even heard them talk about and make fun of Nick.

Jessica Stillwater is Now a Registered Nurse

While Jessica has never been arrested, indicted, tried, or convicted of any charges concerning this matter, many do believe she could have played a role in it because of her relationship with James. As if that’s not enough, deleted text conversations between this couple also reveal they had spoken about Nick’s pet pitbull, Smokey, who was found in the backyard safe and sound while his owner was killed. Jessica later testified they had spoken of him in cryptic texts before her boyfriend commanded her to erase their conversation because he was looking to get one for her daughter, but her story didn’t really stick.

Nevertheless, owing to a lack of evidence against her, Jessica remains a free and innocent woman to this day, one who prefers to lead her life well away from the limelight these days. In fact, from what we cna tell through her social media platforms, she is now based in Tuscon, Arizona, where she serves as a registered nurse to provide for herself and her little family. Moreover, we should mention that it appears as if this Belleville High School-East and Pima Community College graduate has since found a life partner and tied the knot. She hasn’t shared much regarding her personal life, but it seems like she is happy today, which is all that matters in the long run.

