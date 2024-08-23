John Morelos: Where is Nick Morelos’ Brother Now?

It was July 18, 2016, when the entire world for the Morelos family turned upside down as 45-year-old Nicolas “Nick” Morelos was found essentially assassinated inside the master bedroom of his home. After all, as carefully explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Stone Cold,’ it wasn’t until his elder brother John Morelos decided to take matters into his own hands that his case was brought to a close for good.

John Morelos Has Always Stood Up For Those He Cares About

Born to Susan and Nicolas Morelos as one of their four children – John “Red” Morelos, Nicolas “Nick” Morelos, Jason Morelos, and Jesika Carrasco – John knew from an early age who he was. After all, having grown up in the Butterfield neighborhood of Marana and graduated from Marana High School in 1987 while having seen his father as well as grandfather serve the nation, he knew he would follow in their footsteps. Therefore, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, whereas his once prankster of a brother joined the Marines, and Jason later joined the Army as well.

It thus came as no surprise to John that both his brothers came back as changed men following their tours, yet it was Nick’s ensuing decision to make a name for himself in aviation that turned things upside down. While he was quite strict, it was what was needed for him to successfully do his job as the Director of Maintenance at Marana Aerospace Solutions, where John also served for a while.

However, when Nick was found dead inside his home – shot seven times, with one bullet aimed right at the middle of his forehead – John knew his murder was personal. He thus did his own investigation alongside the police and learned through a connection that one of his brother’s co-workers who openly had an issue with him had recently gotten a silencer repaired. With this information, the authorities were able to get a search warrant for James LaPan’s home, enabling them to discover a lot of concrete physical evidence against him.

John Morelos is Trying to Make the Most of His Life These Days

While there’s no denying Nick’s death shook John to the very core, he is also well aware of the fact it brought him and his family closer in a way no one could have ever imagined. That’s why they now seemingly try their best to spend as much time together as possible, all the while ensuring to keep the legacy and the memories of the one they lost alive in their hearts. They thus even attended James’ trial for murder so as to bring this chapter to a close before ensuring that they remember Nick for the life he led and the experiences he had rather than the tragic way everything was taken away from him in the blink of an eye.

Coming to John’s current standing, it appears as if he retired from the Army National Guard following three decades of active military service in 2020 – he walked away with the title of Lieutenant Colonel. Since then, it appears as if he has been keeping a relatively low profile and just spending all his time surrounded by his loved ones while also embracing new hobbies as well as experiences. From what we can tell, he is a happily married father of five, with all his and his wife Kim Marie Ward-Morelos’ children now being adults and having lives of their own, leaving them to just be active dog parents in their base of Pinedale, Arizona.

