If Wishes Could Kill Post-Credits Scene Explained: Does the App Still Exist?

In Netflix’s ‘If Wishes Could Kill,’ an app called Girigo grants wishes to people, but at the cost of their lives. A group of teenagers comes across the app, but before understanding the price they will have to pay, they make wishes that turn their lives upside down. With some help, they manage to track down the source of the app and defeat the spirit that kick-started the whole thing. At first, it looks like a happy ending for the characters, but then one scene reveals that there are still some loose ends that haven’t been resolved and that could pose more problems in the future. The scene unfolds in the middle of the credits and drops a bombshell, focusing on a key detail that the protagonists missed. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Na-ri and the App are Still Out There

When Se-ah and her friends embark on the quest to undo the curse and save everyone who has made a wish through Girigo, they think that things will end once they have quashed the evil force. Se-ah, along with Hatsal, manages to destroy the phone, which was the source of the curse. And with that, all the countdowns come to an end, and no one else has to die. In the middle of this final showdown, Se-ah also has a brutal fight with her friend, Na-ri, whose insecurities and guilt have turned her against her own friends. Na-ri tries to stop Se-ah from getting the red phone. At first, Se-ah tries to convince her that she will be forgiven for everything, but eventually, she is forced to accept that her friend is not the same girl anymore.

Se-ah beats Na-ri to a pulp and then proceeds to find and destroy the phone and end the curse. However, when the fight ends, there is no sign of Na-ri. It is expected that her getting beaten up by Se-ah in the spirit world transferred to her physical state in the real world. Before this, she had already been stabbed, and the condition in which Se-ah leaves her, it is fair to believe that she doesn’t make it out alive. However, all sorts of weird things happen in the show to present the possibility that somehow Na-ri survived. More interestingly, if she didn’t, then the nature of her death and the dark feelings she harbored at the time have turned her into a vengeful spirit, like Do Hye-ryung. So, either is the living Na-ri, or her evil spirit, which now runs a Discord account.

Na-ri’s Unresolved Fate Decides What Happens Next With the App

In the mid-credits scene, we find Hyeog-wook’s friend from Discord, who told him about the app in the first place, entering the school grounds and finding Na-ri’s phone. Through his Discord chat, it turns out that he has been talking to someone who told him the truth about Hyeog-wook’s death. The same person also told him where to find Na-ri’s phone. Then, he uses the person’s username to open Na-ri’s phone, which confirms that he has been talking to Na-ri. Still, it is not confirmed whether this is her living version of death. In any case, the phone still has the app, and when the guy opens it, it is clearly with the intention of using it and making one of his wishes come true.

This proves that even when the red phone and Hye-ryung’s spirit were destroyed, the app remained. She had created it before she died, and the curse latched onto it afterward. This means the app still exists and isn’t magically removed from everyone’s phones just because the spirit controlling it is dead. Still, with Hye-ryung no longer controlling the curse, does that mean the app doesn’t actually work anymore? If she is gone, who will grant the wishes, and more importantly, who will kill the wishmakers? If Na-ri is alive, then there is no way she can control the app. However, it is possible that, before the red phone and Hye-ryung were put down for good, Na-ri may have made a final wish, asking the app’s curse to continue, as Hye-ryung did before she died.

In that case, the app could still be haunted. To follow the rule, Na-ri would have had to die to make the curse stick, which brings us to the point of the evil spirit controlling it now. If Na-ri really died to keep the app running (most likely because of her grudge towards Se-ah, which poetically mirrors Hye-ryung and Si-won’s storyline), then it would be her spirit haunting it and making sure the carnage continues. Moreover, Hyeog-wook’s friend being fascinated with it, even after knowing what happened to Hyeog-wook, shows that his greed is going to make him use it, and that will start a whole new cycle of chaos and bloodshed.

Read More: If Wishes Could Kill Season 2: Will It Happen?