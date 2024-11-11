Illiyin Morrison: Where is the Baker Now?

In the 15th edition of the popular British baking show, ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ a total of 12 amateur bakers compete against each other as they show off their baking skills and come up with unique bakes to impress the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. While each baker made an impact in different rounds each week, one of the standout participants battling for the title of the Best Amateur Baker amongst the lot was none other than Illiyin Morrison.

Illiyin Morrison’s Journey in the Show Was Not Without Challenges

Although born in the capital of the United Kingdom, Illiyin Morrison was raised in Norfolk amongst her seven siblings. Growing up, she learned the art of baking and cooking from her mother, who used to bake frequently. Since she spent a significant amount of time in a community of different cultures and nationalities, Illiyin was introduced to various kinds of flavors and ingredients, including many Middle Eastern ingredients like nuts, rose, mint, dried fruits, and more. Taking inspiration from them, she began baking cakes on special family occasions, such as birthdays. In order to test her baking skills and make the most of them, Illiyin went to compete in ‘The Great British Bake Off.’

However, the competition went far from smoothly for her as during Biscuit Week, she fainted right after presenting the bake she prepared to the judges. Talking about the episode, she shared that she had not eaten since the day before and forgot to stay hydrated despite numerous reminders. She said, “The moment they called time on the challenge my shoulders dropped in relief and my body followed. I’ve never fainted in my life. Cue panic attack when coming around. Leave it to me to faint in a big white tent in a field on national TV. I was enveloped by a sense of deep shame and watching it again has made it feel even worse. As someone who works to support people through their shame, I know it’s internal and I know it takes work. I’m not a quitter. I finished the bake and I did what I could and I was judged for it and I’m glad.”

Illiyin Morrison Wears Many Hats

On the professional front, Illiyin Morrison is a qualified and experienced Birth Trauma Specialist Midwife who started her journey in the medicine industry in a busy South London hospital in 2017. However, after becoming a mother to her first daughter, she left the hospital and carved her own path to become a perinatal trauma support midwife. As she became more experienced as a midwife, she came up with her own structure to provide better support to the women and help them “unpack their perinatal experiences.” As a professional, she ensures to give space and validity to all kinds of perinatal experiences.

She ensures on her website (mixingupmotherhood.com), “I support mothers and non-birthing parents as well as professionals. All those who are present throughout the perinatal period deserve spaces for recognition, validation and healing.” With more than four years of experience under her belt, she has also started public speaking on different topics related to the industry, such as advocacy, birth trauma, and bias in healthcare. In March 2023, Illiyin also became a published author with the launch of her book ‘The Birth Debrief: Reflecting on Pregnancy, Reframing Birth, Redefining Post-Partum.’

Besides being a perinatal trauma specialist midwife, author, and an avid cook, Illiyin is also a podcast host. In the summer of 2021, she released a podcast titled ‘Making Womb with Hollie de Cruz & Illiyin Morrison,’ where she and Hollie talked about motherhood with different guests in each episode. Currently, she hosts a podcast titled ‘The Birth Debrief: The Podcast,’ tackling a question sent in anonymously by her listeners.

Illiyin Morrison’s Life Revolves Around Her Family

Illiyin Morrison has not only found success professionally but also in matters of the heart. At the age of 21, she tied the knot with the love of her life in August 2014 in the presence of their loved ones. Over the course of their healthy and loving married life, Illiyin has given birth to two adorable children — an older daughter named Ihsan Sofia, and a son named Talha Yasin. On their ninth marriage anniversary, she shared a heartfelt post on social media, appreciating their bond and how it had grown over the years. She said, “Each year, I’ve discovered something new about the man I chose to spend my life with. It’s interesting, exciting, affirming and also mind boggling. I love doing life together, struggles and all. Here’s to many more baby farda. Appreciate you the mostest.”

Amidst all the joyful moments she has lived in the past few years, she also faced a heartbreaking and devastating one in December 2021 when her beloved mother passed away. Two years following the tragedy, Illiyin still felt the void. She said, “Two years, Mum. It feels like yesterday.

I remember the moment you left, before I even the phone call, my heart knew it, this deep sense of melancholy that hasn’t left, I don’t think it ever will, it just sits comfortable amongst my other organs, rearing its head often when I’m unprepared or feel I don’t have the capacity.

It’s given itself the permanence that your loss is. I would expect nothing less…”

In June 2023, Illiyin and her family attended a friend’s wedding in Jerez. A few weeks later, she became a part of a panel for Your Baby Club UK and discussed the importance of maternal mental health. While her younger child, Talha, turned two in March 2024, her daughter Ihsan turned six in October 2024. Currently, the 31-year-old successful woman resides in Norfolk, where she grew up, with her husband, two children, sister, and her nieces.

