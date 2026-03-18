Imperfect Women: Is Rescue and Relief a Real Philanthropic Organisation?

Apple TV+’s ‘Imperfect Women’ follows the story of three women– Eleanor, Nancy, and Mary– whose friendship is upended after a tragic murder. The story jumps from one perspective to another, to reveal the true scale of the events that unfold over the course of the season. As long-held secrets come out, seams start to appear in their seemingly perfect friendship. The first two episodes take place from the point of view of Eleanor, whose stake in the case goes beyond her friendship. Things get more complicated for her when her personal and professional boundaries cross, leading her into a situation that seems impossible to come out of. Yet, her work with her foundation, Relief and Rescue, remains ever important to her. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional Philanthropic Foundation Plays an Important Role in Eleanor’s Story

Relief and Rescue is a fictional organisation created to serve the plot of ‘Imperfect Women.’ There is a real India-based foundation with the same name, which works to “raise awareness about the issue of child trafficking, empower communities to take action, and provide critical resources and assistance to those affected.” The foundation’s work allows it to help people, particularly children, who have survived unimaginable situations. In the Apple TV+ series, Eleanor’s foundation does similar work all around the world. Before the news of her friend’s death causes a ripple of unexpected events in her life, she had been planning a tour to another country, in the hopes of expanding the reach of the foundation’s work and help more people, especially children.

By the second episode, it becomes clear that much of the funding for the foundation comes from her wealthy family. The financial backing of her family allows her to work as freely as possible and do some meaningful work, something that she is passionate about. It also becomes clear pretty quickly that Eleanor is the kind of person who always volunteers to help others, especially the people she has a soft spot for. Sometimes, it lands her in trouble, but other times, it allows her to dedicate her energy to things like the foundation and bring a change in the world.

While Eleanor usually keeps a marked distance between her personal and professional lives, she breaks several rules when she engages in an affair with one of her employees. The man, Jordan, is smitten with her and is more keen on having a proper relationship with her. But Eleanor’s true feelings lay elsewhere, and though she makes it clear that her time with Jordan is nothing serious, things eventually get out of hand as the pieces start to come together and the mystery starts to unfold. In all this, her foundation becomes a core point for several plotlines to unravel and lead to a shocking array of revelations that change everything.

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