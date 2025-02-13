Imrul Hassan: Where is the Summer House Star Now?

Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ introduced two interesting new members apart from the returning cast in season 9. Imrul Hassan made his entry into the show quite unforgettable with his adventurous personality. He brought a spontaneous vibe to the show and urged his housemates to leave their comfort zones. His time in Hampton was filled with humor, and it did not take him too long to stand out before the other castmates. However, his free spirit regarding parties and relationships soon stirred curiosity among the viewers and was a topic of occasional conflicting opinions. This kept them hooked and engaged, prompting them to watch what might be his next step.

Imrul’s Journey Was Fun But Not Without Controversies

From the beginning of Imrul’s introduction this season, he made it evident that every moment counted for him. The Bangladesh native was there to enjoy his time to the fullest, and it quickly became one of the top discussion topics. From organizing wild parties to planning spontaneous trips, the reality show personality did not fail to push others from breaking out of their routine lives. However, his high-energy approach to things did not sit right with everyone. In one instance, Lindsay Hubbard asked the others for their opinion of him. His late-night rendezvous and carefree lifestyle was too chaotic for some members.

At one dinner with his female costars, he narrates about a two-story building with 18 rooms that had a “sex swing.” As the season progressed, his openness about his dating life was also a point of conversation among the cast members. While Imrul was covering a camera and telling a mysterious female figure to take her dress off in one instance, he also revealed to Jesse that he had sex with two women just the day before. Although these things seemed to raise some tension and awkwardness among others, they did not fail to keep things interesting for the audience.

Imrul Has a Career in Real Estate and Loves the Outdoors

Imrul has a successful career as a real estate broker in New York City at Highline Residential and has worked in this profession for three years. His profession requires him to assist buyers, sellers, landlords, and renters. The reality show star is known for his professionalism and approachable nature in his field. Some of his previous clients described him as “prompt” and “honest” and expressed how helpful he had been in finding them a home for themselves. He also maintains cordial relationships with his colleagues from Highline Residential since he occasionally spends time and goes on dinners with them. Besides his professional life, Imrul has a passion for outdoor activities.

His love for the ocean is evident in his inclination to surf. He is also a good basketball player, shooting through hoops, whether it be during his trips or on the court. The reality show personality is also exceptionally skilled at skiing. In February 2023, he visited Keystone Resort in Colorado to spend time skiing with his friend and hitting the slopes. From time to time, he makes sure to go skiing, and his skills in this activity make it quite obvious that he has chosen skiing not just as a hobby but also as his lifestyle, which reflects his need for excitement in his life. Besides this, Imrul also loves riding his motorcycle and occasionally takes a trip around the city, enjoying his personal time. Beyond these activities, he maintains a regular workout routine and does not fail to keep his body in its prime form.

Imrul’s Life Revolves Around Family, Friends, and Traveling

While Imrul’s lifestyle is relatively fast-paced, it does not prevent him from enjoying his personal time with his family. He is very close to his mother and loves her dearly, which is visible from his ear-to-ear smile when he is sitting in her presence. The reality show star also fosters a close bond with his brother and sister-in-law. In October 2019, he visited the couple to congratulate them on their happiness and attended the gender reveal party. He expressed his excitement about becoming an uncle and expressed how he could not wait enough to be able to spoil “the little guy” when the time came. After the baby was born, Imrul spent his weekend playing with his playful nephew, Liam Hassan, and joked about how he was eager to throw him a little too high just to scare his sister-in-law.

Imrul also displayed his love for the motherland when he visited Bangladesh in February 2022. He shared glimpses from his journey and highlighted mundane things, from the shops to the local streets of the country. He spent valuable time with his sisters and mother on his trip and also did not forget to meet his maternal uncle and aunt. The trio spent their time clicking pictures and striking up goofy poses. They also shared their memories and spoke fondly of each other, which reflected a more grounded side of the reality show personality.

Imrul also considers his friends his family and often refers to them as his “gang.” From what we gathered, he also loves traveling, whether with his group or himself. He visited Santa Monica, California, in November 2020 by himself and enjoyed basking in the beauty of the blue waters and riding his bike from Venice Beach to Santa Monica. In May 2020, he escaped camping with his friends in Narrowsburg for a weekend getaway. Not only did the beautiful scenery help him refresh his mind, but it also helped him keep his fitness in check while hiking in the picturesque mountains. In July 2024, he and his “gang” visited Bermuda and explored the waters to their fullest. From attending concerts in Miami and indulging in wild parties, this reality TV personality seems to be making the most of his life.

