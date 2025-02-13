Lexi Wood: Where is the Summer House Star Now?

The popular reality show ‘Summer House’ returned in season 9 with several familiar personalities alongside new ones. Lexi Wood is one of the brand-new faces this season and has caught the fans’ attention. The Toronto, Canada, native did not take time to turn heads with her natural charm, flawless beauty, and effortless fashion. From the moment she stepped into the Hampton house, she instantly formed a bond with Jesse Soloman, which hinted at a potential romance. The audience was impressed with her ability to hold her ground irrespective of the chaotic social atmosphere among the cast members. She brought fresh energy to this season and was a fascinating cast addition.

Lexi Has a Prominent Presence in Modeling Industry and is an Influencer

Lexi’s journey as a model began when she was just 10 years old and bagged an opportunity to pose for kids’ clothing. As she grew out of it, she took a big break before she was re-scouted at age 15 with her first big modeling agency, Ford Canada. From there, she only went from strength to strength, moving to New York and later to Paris after her 17th birthday for work. From Los Angeles to Miami, Lexi has showcased her prowess in several cities and currently lives in New York. She has been part of top modeling agencies like LA Models, International Model NYC, and One Management. Due to her versatility, she was featured in renowned publications like Vogue Japan and Galore Magazine. The 27-year-old model is also a face for well-known brand campaigns like Alo Yoga, Swarovski, and Frame Denim.

In 2025, she graced the cover of the February issue of Modeliste Magazine for their Valentine’s Day Lust-List segment. She attended the New York Fashion Week in 2024 for brands like Victoria’s Secret and PatBo and was dressed by elegant Sydney-based clothing brand, Bronx and Branco. From continuing to model for prominent brands to attending Amazon fashion events, she is achieving it all. On January 19, 2023, Lexi launched her Valentine’s Day collection in collaboration with the clothing brand Misspap, which received a lot of love. The collection had just over 30 pieces with her designs and consisted of dresses with different vibes. The model also serves as a brand partner for Celsus Energy Drink on Instagram.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Lexi resorted to using social media as her primary source of income. She indulged in brand collaborations, which ultimately helped her gradually gain over 1 million followers. In June 2021, the Canadian model started a podcast titled ‘6 and 9’ with her sister and mother, wherein they talk about their unfiltered perspectives, fast fashion, wild stories, and touch upon many more interesting topics. After a successful run, they decided to go on a hiatus in October 2022 to deal with some unforeseen circumstances that cropped up in their personal lives.

However, much to the delight of their fans, the trio returned with a bang in January 2025. Lexi’s personal style and free-spirited attitude has garnered her a huge fanbase which she is grateful for. Through her social media profiles, she keeps her fans updated about her upcoming or ongoing projects and provides insights into her personal life. The influencer is a staunch advocate of women empowerment and promotes self-love and confidence.

Lexi Fosters a Close Bond With Her Family and Loves Traveling

Apart from her profession, Lexi has a profound connection with her family. Her mother, Shannon Cassidy Wood, is a former model who inspired the reality star in her career as a model. Her father, Scott Wood, was a fireman, and in one instance, she posted an old picture of him dressed in his professional attire and expressed how much she found her dad to be remarkable. Her sister, Tiffany Wood, is also a model, writer, and blogger and is exceptionally close to Lexi. The sisters moved to Paris together for their careers and enjoyed their time together cooking and dancing. Lexi also has a furry friend, Frankie, who she loves dearly and spends her time with at home.

Shannon, Lexi, and Tiffany love to hit the bars and party together, further showcasing the strength of their relationships. Together, her family works behind the scenes as her manager and plays a big role in supporting her career. She also is close to her grandparents and celebrates their birthdays and anniversaries, spending time with them. Despite her spotlight, the model has still stayed firm in her roots and usually visits her home in Canada during the Christmas holidays.

Lexi also has a passion for travel, which gradually helped her modeling career since she has to travel a lot. In March 2019, she visited Melbourne, Australia, for work, but that did not stop her from enjoying the wildlife and beautiful sea beach there. In June of the same year, the model visited Chicago with her sister and tried delicious foods and the stunning cityscape. She also visited the UK in 2018 and explored the cities as much as possible with her friends or alone. In the first half of February 2020, her trip to Bali was nothing but refreshing, which was soon followed by her travel to Milan, Italy, in the second half of the month. From experiencing her life in Paris in October 2021 to sunbathing in Madrid, Spain, in July 2023, her traveling list seems to go on.

Lexi Cherishes Her Friendships and Has Been Romantically Linked to Celebrities

Beyond her familial relationships, Lexi highly values her friendships beyond her familial relationships, which have helped her create meaningful relationships in her professional life and beyond. One of her most notable friendships was with Jeremy Ruehlemann, a fashion model. Lexi always described him as her best friend, soul twin, favorite guy, and biggest supporter. It was evident that his passing away was a massive heartbreak for her, and even in 2024, she remembers him and cherishes their memories together. According to Lexi, she has gained a guardian angel and will continue to make him proud.

In September 2023, Lexi received an unforgettable surprise from her best friends, Kristi Nasello, Victoria, and Katrina Castellan, when they visited her home. The girls planned a special outing, and the model enjoyed a night out filled with laughter and precious memories. She expressed that even her words would be unable to express how thankful she was to have them.

The romantic life of the model had been in the public eye in a few instances due to her connections with celebrities. In 2018, she was reportedly spotted sharing a kiss with Brooklyn Beckham, the son of Victoria and David Beckham. However, there was no corroboration of the same from either party, leading to the rumors dying down eventually. In November 2022, she went official about her relationship with Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford. However, things seemingly didn’t work out, and the two announced their breakup the following month. Although there are speculations that Lexi might be dating her co-star Jesse Soloman, it is yet to be confirmed whether romance actually brewed between them post the show.

