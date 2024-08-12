What Happened to Gus? Did David Jonsson Leave Industry?

Set in the cutthroat world of banking, ‘Industry’ finds one of its biggest assets in fascinatingly engaging characters whose lives on the trading floor and outside of it captivate fans’ attention enough to cut through even the most daunting financial jargon. However, among characters like Harper, Robert, and Yasmin—who thrive on their need to prove their worth within the walls of Pierpoint & Co.—Augustus “Gus” Sackey inherently stands out. As an Etonian, Harvard graduate from an esteemed family with commendable skills of his own, Gus finds a place in the prestigious bank with ease and chooses to leave it in search of his passion even more easily.

Therefore, Gus’ narrative as a Pierpoint grad hire in season 1 and his foray into politics in season 2 remain riveting additions to the show. For the same reason, the character’s absence in the season 3 pilot becomes all the more obvious, raising questions about Gus and his actor David Jonsson’s future in ‘Industry.’

Gus Comes Out on Top in Season 2

Unlike the other central protagonists in ‘Industry,’ who live for the good and the bad of life as a banker, Gus Sackey comes to a different conclusion at the end of season 1. Therefore, while others fight to stay on the day of the RIF, Gus walks away without any regrets. By the time season 2 rolls around, his family’s wealth and influence continue to allow him a profession-less lifestyle until a step into political administration presents itself to him. Meanwhile, he also connects with a renowned hedge fund manager, Jesse Bloom, through Harper and takes on the job of helping his son, Leo, with his application to Oxford.

Inevitably, the spark between Gus and Leo catches, leading the two to fall into a casual but stirring relationship with one another during the latter’s stay in London. In the end, the former banker, whose presence in Pierpoint was diminished due to floor politics, finds much the same happening to him in actual politics and loses his position. Likewise, while he manages to inspire Leo to seek great things in life for himself instead of mediocrity in spite of his father, the young man’s application to Oxford still manages to fall through. Therefore, as the season is coming to an end, Gus finds himself facing failed endeavors once again.

Yet, Gus manages to turn things around for himself relatively efficiently. Despite his losses in other areas, he still has one card up his sleeve that never fails him—the advantage of his upbringing and the privilege of his family name. Consequently, Gus uses his contacts at Oxford to change Leo’s fate and earn him a spot at the university. Earlier, while he was still working under Tory MP Aurora, he also intentionally leaked a piece of information that ended up helping Harper drive a great profit for Jesse.

Therefore, Gus is able to use these details as leverage to appeal to Jesse, earning his trust and a spot beside him for future professional ventures. As such, by all accounts, Gus’ storyline finds itself in a position that can only lead to riveting avenues in season 3. Nevertheless, as the story picks up again after season 2, Gus’ character isn’t included in the narrative. Essentially, the show writes Gus off without fanfare as the time jump between the seasons smoothens the transition.

David Jonsson’s Departure From Industry

‘Industry’ marked David Jonsson’s first steps into a lead role as one of the core characters in an ensemble drama show. The space he occupies in the show as Gus remains distinct, wherein his experiences as a gay, Black man with qualifications and reputation on his side allow for dynamic storytelling. From the frustrating ease of his initial interview to the bitter disappointment of his relationship with another closeted banker, his narrative remains ripe for engagement throughout the first season. Similarly, his unique separation from Pierpoint paves the way for compelling novelty.

Therefore, it isn’t difficult to imagine Gus would have carved a fitting place for himself in season 3 as well. Even so, despite a lack of narrative requirements, his character remains distant from the new season. Additionally, his name is also missing from the cast list for season 3. Furthermore, no official statement has been made by the show’s creators or others involved about David Jonsson’s exit from the project. Still, one can explain his absence from ‘Industry’ through the absorbing career path he has been on in the past few years.

In fact, during season 3’s filming in April 2023, Jonsson would have been involved in ‘Murder Is Easy,’ the show based on an Agatha Christie novel, in which the actor plays the lead role of Luke Fitzwilliam. Consequently, it’s possible the same had something to do with Gus’ absence from ‘Industry.’ Nonetheless, whatever the reason behind the actor’s departure may be, the show remains an instrumental part of his filmography. In a conversation with The Telegraph, Jonsson spoke about his experience with ‘Industry’ and said, “I feel an intense sense of gratitude to Mickey Down and Konrad Kay [creators of ‘Industry’]. What we get to do is so special.”

Jonsson continued, “You know how many people went to my drama school and haven’t managed to do anything, not because they’re not talented, but because you need people to trust you? Mickey and Konrad did that. We couldn’t have been greener. We went out to Wales, where it was being shot—and Lena Dunham, who was directing the first episode, said, I think this is going to change your lives. And it did.” Given the actor’s attachment to the show, it’s possible for his character to make a return as a guest appearance in the future. Nonetheless, until then, fans can look forward to several future projects from Jonsson, including ‘Alien: Romulus,’ ‘Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.’ ‘The Road Trip,’ and more. Moreover, he’s also setting foot into the world of writing through a future comedy-drama series about fashion retail in East London.

Read More: Industry: Is Pierpoint Based on a Real Bank?