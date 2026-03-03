Industry: Is There a Sex Tape of Yasmin, Henry, and Hayley? Does Hayley Have it?

Season 5 of ‘Industry’ sees many new developments in the marriage of Yasmin Kara-Hanani and Henry Muck. Episode 3, titled ‘Habseligkeiten,’ brings a particularly memorable moment when, while in Austria, courting the owner of a local bank on Tender’s behalf, Yasmin orchestrates a threesome between herself, her husband, and Hayley Clay. Initially, the sexual encounter is meant to be a power move, showcasing the heiress-turned-socialite’s desire for control and dominance.

However, soon enough, a startling discovery comes to light. As it turns out, the entire thing was actually an orchestration of Whitney Halberstram’s design. He had instructed his assistant, Hayley, to get the Mucks in compromising positions in order to secure blackmail footage against them as per his MO. By the finale, the sex tape becomes the least of Yasmin’s or Henry’s worries, yet as the former strikes up a partnership with Hayley, she can’t help but remain curious about the alleged existence of the tape.

The Threesome Sex Tape Has the Potential to Ruin Yasmin and Henry

In the early days of Yasmin and Henry’s arrival at Tender, the couple is at an all-time high, expecting big things out of the professional opportunity. As far as they, and most of anyone else can tell, the aspiring banking company holds incredible promise and will likely succeed in big, sweeping ways. For the same reason, the Mucks allow themselves to believe they can restore Henry’s credibility and, subsequently, their reputation through the venture. As a result, Yasmin’s decision to invite Hayley into their marital bed proves to be a decision born from a cocky and euphoric power play. Nonetheless, the reality couldn’t be farther from the truth. In actuality, Tender is a farce gamble that Whitney Halberstram is betting everything on.

Unsurprisingly, this means Whitney has multiple failsafes in place to ensure no piece of the overarching puzzle steps out of line. This includes getting leverage on Yasmin and Henry. The Tender CFO is no stranger to employing morally dubious methods to get what he wants. Consequently, he instructs his assistant Hayley, a young woman hired from an escort service, to seduce the Muck couple and secure blackmail material on them. Therefore, while Yasmin believes she’s the one in charge in the moment, an entirely different reality is actually unfolding. The recording, showcasing her and Henry having sex with a direct subordinate, in the guest room of a neo-nazi, has enough ammunition to ruin their reputation and worse. The fact of Tender’s future ruin makes the sex tape all the more dangerous for Yasmin, who manages to walk away from the company’s ruination unscathed.

Hayley Cannot be Trusted to Tell Yasmin the Truth About the Sex Tape

Hayley manages to secure herself a place in Yasmin’s good graces early on, once it starts to become evident that Whitney and his entire company will likely go down in a pile of ashes. As a result, once the dust settles, she finds herself embarking on a new venture with the former Mrs. Muck. The duo seems to have taken some inspiration from the worst of Whitney’s indiscretions and has concocted their own plan to secure power through exploitation. Yasmin is using her socialite status to host dinner parties, bringing together the right crowd of people to build a future for emerging right-wing politician Sebastian Stefanowicz. However, behind the scenes, she is also pulling the strings on a scheme of her own.

Yasmin has employed the help of Hayley’s contacts from her escort days, including her 14-year-old cousin, Dolly, whose encounter with Eric Tao forced the latter out of the finance world. The Hanani heiress is planning on using these young women to get blackmail material on her powerful guests, much like how Whitney once did to her. Naturally, before going through with it, she checks in with Hayley one last time to ensure she doesn’t need to worry about their threesome sex tape. Initially, the assistant jokes about masturbating to the tape before assuring Yasmin that it no longer exists. Nonetheless, if Hayley has proven one thing in her debut season, it’s that she can never be trusted, especially if there’s an ulterior motive to be achieved. It’s possible she’s holding on to the tape as insurance for herself against Yasmin. Ultimately, the tape’s fate remains ambiguous, leaving the possibility of its return open for season 5.

